“So Embarrassing to Have You Report”: Ric Flair Defends LeBron James Yet Again Against ‘Attacks’ from ESPN Analyst

Dubbed the “Chosen One” at 16, LeBron James has been under intense scrutiny, especially after he entered the league in 2003. It is safe to say that LeBron has exceeded everyone’s expectations in his 21-year career, but his detractors have only increased with fame and glory, putting every single one of his moves under the microscope. Members of the media like Alan Hahn have been referring to James as an “Old Man” for a while now. Well, it seems LeBron fans have finally had enough of the slander against the King.

Advertisement

Former pro-wrestler, Ric Flair, recently came to James’ rescue, calling out the ESPN host with an X post that read,

“I’m Sorry To Report To You @alanhahn That LeBron Recorded Another Triple Double A Year After You Called Him An Old Man. You Stupid SOB. It’s So Embarrassing To Have You Report About Sports. When I See You On @GetUpESPNOr @FirstTake, I Turn The TV off.”

Advertisement

This post from Ric Flair came after James closed out the Lakers’ season with a win over the Pelicans[124-108], while also posting a mind-boggling tripple-Double stat line of 28 points, 11 rebounds and 17 assists. As Flair pointed out, LeBron has averaged almost a triple-double this year at age 39, tallying 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 8.3 assists, per ESPN.

Meanwhile, ESPN analyst Alan Hahn, the target of Flair’s jab, didn’t stay quiet for too long, as the journalist doubled down on his take about LeBron’s age. Hahn addressed the former WWE champion, posting a reply on Twitter/X which read, “He [LeBron] IS old. And as I said then he’s still great. Just like you, Ric. Can’t wait for ESPN Get Up tomorrow. I know you’ll be watching.”

Advertisement

While fans of LeBron might not want to accept reality, the fact that LeBron’s era in the league is coming to an end is an established fact. James himself feels like “father time” has caught up with him, even mentioning that the only thing left on his basketball bucket list is to play alongside side his son, Bronny. Even though his numbers might not show it, LBJ is no longer the player that brought the NBA Championship to Cleveland in 2016. However, the fact that he is approaching 40 doesn’t discount his greatness.

Flair has always been a LeBron Fan

This wasn’t the first time Ric Flair has supported LeBron in public. Appearing on NFL legend Shannon Sharpe’s show, Club Shay Shay, in November last year, Flair let everyone know that LeBron James is in fact, his “GOAT”. Defending his selection, Flair asked Sharpe the following,

“6’8″, 265 lbs (vs.) 6’6″, 215, I know he (Jordan) was unreal, but what record does LeBron need to break…I mean, I don’t know what else he can do.”

Flair has even been beefing with ESPN’s very own Alan Hann for some time now. The duo’s rivalry seemed to have kicked off when Flair heard the ESPN analyst call James an “old man”, something that Mr. Flair seemed to have taken a little personally. He even hit back at Hann during his appearance on the Club Shay Shay Podcast,

” Alan Hahn calls him an old man… What an insult. I wanted to jump through the TV and strangle this guy.”

James has had an amazing career in the league. Even this season was another impressive performance by the King, closing out the season with a strong performance against the Pelicans.