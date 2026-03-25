Paul George Opens Up on 25-Game Suspension, Calls It a “Poorly Timed Decision”

The Philadelphia 76ers appears to have been cursed. Each season, after building momentum, they hit some sort of unexpected roadblock that mostly revolves around the unavailability of some of it’s most impactful players. This year, it’s Paul George, who got suspended for using a performance enhancing drug.

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George was asked to sit out for 25 games as a result, and it stained some of the goodwill that he had with the organization, its players, and the fanbase since this verdict was handed out right when the 76ers were cooking on the court.

The ‘drug’ was later found out to be improper medication George was for undisclosed mental health issues, which did earn him some sympathy. Yet, he understands the gravity of the situation, and refused to use that as an excuse to justify his mistake. He made sure to clearly apologize to everyone during an interview with USA Today.

“I think first and foremost, just give my apology to, obviously, the city of Philadelphia. My family, my teammates, the organization, everybody that was affected through this suspension,” began George, who immediately took responsibility for his actions. “I didn’t know exactly the repercussions. It was just a poorly timed decision.”

Honestly, in a world where few take accountability, it’s nice to see a man just fess up to doing something wrong. However, George did not reveal what it was that he took. He did try to explain where his mind was at when he decided to break the NBA’s drug policy, though.

“Obviously, being a pro athlete takes a toll on you, and my body wasn’t where I wanted it to be, and the expectation to perform because of my body not being where it needed to be. Obviously, I’m going to have an expectation for myself, and that’s what led the poor decision at the time.

“Again, I’ve said it, throughout my career dealing with mental health. I’m no superhero. I’m a human, and I made a mistake in that moment,” the ex-Indiana Pacers star added.

It’s a conversation that some are probably not brave enough to have. The mental toll for being not only a celebrity, but an athlete who is expected to deliver, must be tough. Sure, they make boat loads of money. But that shouldn’t scratch out what someone is feeling. You can tell that years podcasting has helped George be able to speak his mind a little clearer.

“Yeah, I’m in a better place. Again, being a pro athlete, and the most difficult thing is when your body isn’t where you know it needs to be, or where it once was. That leads and bleeds into the mental side of things, knowing that you’re limited, but for me, if I feel good, my body is feeling great, mentally, I know I’m capable of doing what I can do, and what I’ve been able to do on the court for years. So the mental thing only comes from the physical side not being in a great place,” he added.

The goods news for George is that his 25-game suspension is up. He’ll be returning in tomorrow’s game, when Philly battles the Chicago Bulls. Hopefully, he can put this behind him and focus on hooping.

Unfortunately, he’ll need to deliver. The Sixers are currently in the 7th seed after a resurgence from the Hawks. That means they may have to compete in the Play-In before a postseason run. And with the 76ers luck, there’s no guarantee they don’t get sent home early. For now, George is back in good graces. But if Philly starts losing again, who knows.