“Damn Say Word”: Anthony Davis’s Paltry 0-8 Record Against Domantas Sabonis Has Kevin Garnett Speechless

Kevin Garnett recently shared a stat on his Instagram story that might be slightly embarrassing for Anthony Davis. The Boston Celtics legend posted a story that revealed AD’s awful head-to-head record when going up against Domantas Sabonis. With the Los Angeles Lakers’ latest loss against the Sacramento Kings, Davis is now 0-8 against Sabonis.

The Lakers suffered a blowout 125-110 loss against the Kings on Wednesday night. A contest that was pretty one-sided saw no lead changes or ties. Once Mike Brown’s boys hit the first points of the night, they never looked back.

Anthony Davis, who has been playing quite well recently, had a horrid outing. The Brow recorded 9 points and 9 rebounds on 33.3% shooting while playing 34:44 minutes. On the other hand, Sabonis had one of his best performances of the 2023-2024 regular season. The European big man erupted for 29 points, 16 rebounds, 7 assists, and 3 steals, completely outplaying his matchup.

Stephen A. Smith was among the larger group of analysts who called out AD for his horrific production.

“We need to start paying more attention to Anthony Davis’ conditioning. We need to start calling him out for that… Why in god’s name does Anthony Davis seem out of it? You know why? Because his a*s ain’t in shape,” Smith said.

Kevin Garnett picked Anthony Davis to win the MVP

Kevin Garnett, despite posting this humiliating graphic on his story, has been rooting for Anthony Davis even before the season began. KG has been one of the very few genuine well-wishers for AD.

In fact, during the summer, the 2008 NBA Champion revealed that he wanted Davis to be the best player on the Lakers’ squad. Further, the Big Ticket also made some bold claims, picking the former Kentucky Wildcat to win the 2024 Most Valuable Player honors.

So far, Anthony Davis has not been looking like the MVP that Garnett expected him to be. The man has been inconsistent to begin the season, recording 22.1 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 3.4 blocks per game. However, AD has managed to produce some big statlines, which is a huge motivating factor for the Lakers Nation.

The California side is currently 7th in the West with a 6-6 record. Going ahead, if they want to move up a couple of spots in the standings, Anthony Davis will need to record many more monstrous outings.