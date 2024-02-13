“My Significant Other Thinks It’s Sexy”: Giannis Antetokounmpo Doesn’t See a Problem in His Arms Having Scratches

The Milwaukee Bucks had no problems taking care of the Denver Nuggets as they won the game with a 112-95 final score. The Bucks were led by their centerpiece Giannis Antetokounmpo, who put some staggering numbers in the win against the Nuggets. After the game, the Greek Freak was asked to give his views on the scratches on Nikola Jokic’s arms. The Bucks star ended up bringing up his own battle scars, before downplaying them with a hilarious response.

Giannis Antetokounmpo tallied a 35-point, 18-rebound game against the Joker and the Nuggets at Fiserv Forum to solidify their position in the Eastern Conference. Antetokounmpo also had 5 assists, 3 steals, and 2 blocks for the game. After the game, he sat down with the media to answer a few questions about the game. That is when he was asked about the scars on Nikola Jokic’s arms from Denver’s matchup with the Bucks.

Antetokounmpo went on to claim that he gets scratches too in his arms from games albeit they are often not as glaring as the Serbian’s. Comparing his own scars with those of Jokic, the 29-year-old claimed that he loves the scratches in his arms since his significant other found them attractive.

“I think you see scratches because he [Jokic] has lighter skin than me. I have a lot of scratches on my arms too. My significant other thinks it’s sexy so I love it,” the Greek Freak told reporters, who could barely contain their laughter.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ScottGrodsky/status/1757256394246377923?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Antetokounmpo basically said that getting scratched and clawed is part of the daily routine for an NBA superstar. He doesn’t see it as a big deal and is quite used to it. Therefore, the media shouldn’t make a big deal out of Jokic’s scratches while playing against Milwaukee.

The Joker finished the game with 29 points, 12 rebounds, and 8 assists for the night. But his shooting percentage from the field wasn’t something fans are used to seeing. The Serbian finished the game shooting 13-of-25, which is still better than most. Moreover, he tallied a +/- score of -16, which is certainly not typical of the Nuggets star.

As for Antetokounmpo, he finished the night shooting 14-19, with a 73.7% field goal percentage. This win was a significant victory for Doc Rivers who recently took over the reins as the Bucks head coach.

Since Rivers took over, the team had lost more games than they had won. But defeating the reigning NBA champions is sure to boost his confidence going forward. As for Antetokounmpo, he doesn’t mind getting scratched up as long as his significant other finds it attractive.

Giannis Antetokounmpo loves his battle scars

Giannis Antetokounmpo has always hyped up his girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger whenever he gets the chance. The two have been together for a long time and have three children with one another as well. Here is an example of Giannis Antetokounmpo not being shy while commenting on his girlfriend’s picture on Instagram.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/barstoolsports/status/1615847761030647810?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Giannis has made it a habit to blurt out NSFW jokes in press conferences and live streams. Here is another instance of Antetokounmpo talking about his birthday plans and the things he’d like for his birthday from his family. But the main part comes in the end when he talks about his late-night plans with his girlfriend.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is loved by the fans and the media as well. Not only is he a great player on the court but he is also an amazing human being off the court. Not to mention his dad jokes that he is known for around the league.

The Bucks are making a strong push to be the number one seed in the East once again. Let’s see if Antetokounmpo can flourish even more under the new head coach, Doc Rivers.