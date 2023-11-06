“To Earn My or Keep My Spot”: Dereck Lively II is Unfazed by Grabbing Food for Teammates at 2 AM as Long as He Gets to Play

Dereck Lively II has been an interesting addition to the Dallas Mavericks‘ roster for the 2023-24 season. The rookie attracted a lot of attention during the Mav’s season opener against the San Antonio Spurs. A lot of fans picked him over Spurs sensation Victor Wembanyama as the better performer in the contest. After a bit of a rough patch, Lively impressed again during Dallas’ 124-118 win against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday.

After the game, Lively revealed the secret behind his energy on the court. The rookie center claimed that he is willing to do whatever it takes to preserve his seat in the team and secure playing time. “You know, I gotta be able to bring a couple of things on the road. Gotta be able to make sure, if anybody needs some food, gotta go get it. No matter if that’s 5’o clock in the afternoon or 2 in the morning,” Lively told reporters, as seen in this clip posted on X by Mavs beat reporter Landon Thomas.

“But being able to know that I got my teammates’ back. You know I’m a rookie. Gotta do what I need to do to earn my or keep my spot,” he added, as the room full of reporters had a nice chuckle. This kind of humility and willingness to do the dirty work for his team has quickly endeared Lively to Mavs fans.

Dereck Lively II has managed to impress Mavs fans within a short period

Lively scored some crucial buckets to amass his 16-point performance against the Spurs. After a few single digit scores, the 12th overall pick of this year’s Draft managed to make a strong comeback against the Hornets with a decent 15-point outing. More importantly, Lively didn’t hesitate to do the thankless tasks for the team, grabbing 14 rebounds and showing up in defense.

The Mavs somewhat rectified their rebounding and defensive flaws in the game against the Hornets. And Lively’s energy on the court really boosted the morale of the team. The rookie even noticed that the American Airlines Center responds favorably whenever his named is announced in the arena.

“Man, I love Dallas,” Lively said during a recent interview. “I appreciate everybody who’s just been able to bring the energy. Because you know I’m Lively, but it seems like every time I hear my name, the place gets more lively.” During the same interview, the rookie also stressed the importance of paying attention to the defensive side of the floor.

The Mavs’ woes in the past few seasons have stemmed from their defensive setbacks. The Dallas side needs to focus on the details to back up their offensive firepower with bodies in defense. Lively might play a big role this season if the Mavs decide to fix their defensive liabilities.