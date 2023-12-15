“Peace of Mind Wise”: Kyrie Irving Credits Luka Doncic, Mark Cuban for Instant Re-Signing With Mavericks in Free Agency

Kyrie Irving recently re-signed with the Dallas Mavericks in a deal worth $120,000,000 for three years. After joining the team earlier this year, Irving seems to have found comfort in Dallas and his Mavs teammates. In a recent episode of Headliners, Irving sat down for an interview with Rachel Nichols and explained his decision to remain with the Mavs after entering free agency.

The 8x All-Star duly credits his decision to the bond he has formed with his teammate Luka Doncic, owner Mark Cuban, GM Nico Harrison, and coach Jason Kidd over the few months he has played with the team. His comfort with the team is evident when he chose to stay at Dallas within just one hour of his free agency.

“It’s really about having everything that I need personally and then also fulfill roles in my life that are important for me for life after the game. That was important. Those guys made it easier,” said the Mavs’ #11, expressing his delight over choosing a team that makes him feel welcomed and comfortable

Sparing some kind words for Mark Cuban and Luka Doncic, Irving added, “Then you throw in Mark and Luka, those guys welcomed me with a lot of warmth and had nothing but great things to say about me when I wasn’t even on the team. So, that makes things a lot easier peace of mind wise.”

Speaking further on his experience with the Mavericks, Irving wished he was drafted into the franchise, knowing its culture of treating players and staff well and making them feel at home. Perhaps, Irving does not regret joining the Mavs, given he is finding great sync with Luka Doncic and Co. and has helped the team stand 4th in the Western Conference table with a 15-9 record this season.

Kyrie Irving is loved at Dallas despite polarizing opinions and rumors about him

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban claims that Kyrie Irving is much loved and adored at Dallas, despite all the rumors and controversy surrounding him. Many may have preconceptions about Irving given his controversial statements and his constant hopping from one NBA team to another in the recent past. However, getting to know the 2016 champion, Cuban assured that Irving is a lovely person who is adored by people around him.

Speaking about the 8x All-Star on Patrick Beverley’s podcast, Cuban said, “I just read the same stuff and see him bounce from team to team to team, you get some perceptions, right? This is your perception of him. But then I started talking to people before we did the deal — everybody loved him.”

Cuban also said that Irving loves to connect with people and inquire more about their lives and histories. Perhaps, with all of this account, we can presume Kyrie Irving to be a misunderstood personality in the NBA, who was judged rather quickly by fans and the basketball community.