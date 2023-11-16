“People Are Just a Bunch of Losers”: Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus and Larsa Pippen Lash Out at VladTV and Cam’ron For Disrespectful Comments

DJ Khaled hosts Inaugural We The Best Foundation Classic. Featuring: Larsa Pippen, Marcus Jordan Where: Miami, Florida, United States When: 20 Jul 2023 Credit: Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto.com Copyright: xRichardxAlvarezx 52906861 EDITORIAL USE ONLY. RESTRICTED TO NEWSPAPERS BASED IN THE UK

Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife Larsa Pippen lashed out at VladTV for showing her in a bad light alongside her current partner, Marcus Jordan. Marcus, who is the 32-year-old younger son of Michael Jordan, also had his say on the YouTube channel. Irked by some of the remarks that have been made by guests on the show, in recent months, the couple claimed that they have been unfairly targeted by people and the media because of who they were, or are related to.

Advertisement

Speaking on their joint podcast, Separation Anxiety, Larsa initially claimed that people who have had the most to say about them are themselves miserable in their lives, something Marcus agreed to as well. Rapper Cam’ron was the latest on the list when he claimed that Michael Jordan would not be happy with his son’s will to get married to Larsa.

Calling them a bunch of losers, Larsa named Vlad TV in particular and claimed it was funny, how many times her name came up during their videos.

Advertisement

“It’s funny because I feel like the people that have so much to say, are so miserable in real life. If you just took 5 seconds to research them which I would never really do because they are not worth our time, you realize that these people are just a bunch of losers,” Larsa said, before talking about Vlad TV.

“It’s that other guy too, that Vlad TV or whatever. It’s funny to me how many times he says my name,” she claimed. Marcus was quick to point out that her name was regularly brought up because it brought the media and YouTube channels “clicks.”

Marcus had a problem especially because he thought the way Larsa’s name was brought up was simply disrespectful. “What I don’t like is guys talking negatively about women publicly, and I feel like that’s the tone that Vlad takes all the time, obviously, whenever he makes his little podcast, or whatever it is. They always got something slick to say. Don’t throw stones when you live in glass houses,” he said.

While Marcus seemingly did have a point, Larsa pointed out why she thought the hatred was unjustified. Speaking about her relationship with Scottie Pippen, she claimed that she was on good terms with her ex.

Advertisement

“You know what’s amazing to me is that they think that there is so much beef with me and my ex. By the way it’s not. By the way’s it’s not like that,” Larsa said, suggesting that the apparent hatred shared by YouTube channels and podcasts such as Vlad TV, is not shared by Scottie himself. Larsa went on to talk about how the two simply wanted each other to be happy, an emotion that she felt for most people in her life.

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan’s relationship has been talked about constantly

There are quite a few obvious reasons why the two’s relationship has been heavily talked about in the NBA circle. Scottie Pippen had been married to Larsa for more than 20 years.

The couple eventually split in 2018, more than 4 years before she got into a relationship with Michael Jordan’s son. The news acted as another chapter in Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan’s checkered friendship, despite the two winning 6 NBA championships together. The two have even announced that they are planning to get married soon and are looking for a place.

Regardless, Larsa, who is a longstanding cast member on Bravo’s Real Housewives of Miami, has maintained that she is on good terms with Scottie Pippen as well. That is seemingly against the backdrop of her relationship with Marcus Jordan, who is also a cast member on the Bravo Reality TV series.

The two have gone strength to strength in recent months and appear to have learned how to ignore the negative attention, for the most part, something Marcus also claimed during the podcast episode.