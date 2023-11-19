Shaquille O’Neal’s Son Shareef Extends Support for 7x World Champion Lewis Hamilton as F1 Returns to Las Vegas After 41 Years: “My Boy Hamilton!”

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the most successful people we’ve seen in the NBA, and his children don’t aim to be any less either. Three of his children are out of college, whereas the younger three are still studying. With F1 returning to Las Vegas after 41 years, Shaq’s children, Myles O’Neal and Shareef O’Neal, were spotted at the event.

With the qualifying happening at 12 AM on Saturday, Shareef O’Neal documented his time on his Snapchat. Sitting near the Las Vegas Strip, we could see Shareef and Myles exclaim as cars passed the strip. With around 5 minutes left in Q2, 7x World Champion Lewis Hamilton took the 2nd place temporarily, which had Shareef excited. He put a snap of the time chart and wrote,

“My Boy Hamilton!”

At the same time, Shareef couldn’t help but talk about how similar the Vegas Strip feels to the popular game GTA. “Bro this going through the strip looks like GTA,” exclaimed the former G-League Ignite player. It sure was a spectacle event in Qualifying last night, after disappointing FP1 and FP2 sessions.

In fact, the 23-year-old went ahead and called it, “Might be Top 5 coolest things I’ve ever seen”

However, it looks like O’Neal wouldn’t be able to enjoy the race on Saturday night as much as he did the Qualifying. From the snap he uploaded, it seems like his view is blocked by some banner.

So far, it’s been a very exciting race with no clear winner in sight after 30 laps. We’ll have to see how the race ends to see whether Shareef’s support can get Lewis into the points.

Shareef O’Neal Accompanied by LeBron James, Others at Las Vegas

As expected, with a marquee event at Vegas, there are a lot of celebrities around. Along with Shareef O’Neal, there were other celebrities like LeBron James, Tom Brady, Travis Kelce, and more.

On top of that, fans have a chance to meet Shaquille O’Neal and David Beckham for a price of $7,360 courtesy of Sports Illustrated’s SI Club. All in all, it’s a fun weekend, and we’re sure to get a lot of fun anecdotes from the same.