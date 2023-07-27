“Slowest Dude In The NBA”: Luka Doncic Training With Stephen Curry And Jalen Green 5 Years Ago Gets Clowned On
Advait Jajodia
|Published July 27, 2023
After the vacation mode is over, all the players begin to hit the gym. The offseason is the best time for players to gain muscle or specifically improve their game. Stephen Curry, who is known for his off-the-ball movement, focuses on working on his conditioning. Luka Doncic, someone who has always been trolled for being overweight, focuses a lot more on cardio to shed some weight. A video from 5 years ago has recently resurfaced on social media and it perfectly depicts the difference between how the two stars train.
Stephen Curry is one of the greatest shooters ever with some solid handles. Steph’s continuous movements, especially without the ball, are one aspect of his game that his opponents dread. Over the past few years, we’ve all noticed the amount of ground the Golden State Warriors’ Guard covers to get a wide-open look at the basket. As delirious as it sounds, Curry even trains his body with different breathing techniques. With the usage of a sandbag weight, the sharpshooter manages to get his heart rate below 80. Once rejuvenated, Chef Curry can go all out once again.
Luka Doncic once worked out with Stephen Curry and Jalen Green
Back in 2018, Stephen Curry trained with future NBA stars Luka Doncic and Jalen Green. A clip from the secret workout recently resurfaced on social media. In the video, all three hoopers are seen doing workouts that Curry religiously has been following for the past many years.
Jalen Green was able to match Curry’s intensity while doing the drills. Unfortunately, the Slovenian sensation looked slightly rusty and off-pace. Take a look at The Hoop Herald’s tweet.
The video went viral in no time and several users had varied reactions to the same. Like a majority of the other users, @FrederickABoak2 also trolled the Mavericks Guard for being slow yet unguardable.
Yes, despite his subpar physicality, Luka is still one of the most unstoppable players in the league. However, as he grows older, a healthy workout regime will be extremely beneficial for him.
Jayson Tatum believes he and Doncic can be the successors to Steph and LeBron James
This last decade of basketball was dominated by the likes of LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry. Fortunately, the league is in extremely safe hands with some of the best young talents that the game has to offer. Superstars such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic, and Joel Embiid are among the greatest players ever and are still in their late 20s.
There are several capable youngsters whom Bron and Curry can pass on the mantle to. However, according to Jayson Tatum, players like himself, Luka Doncic, Jaylen Brown, and Donavan Mitchell, are next in line to be the face of the league.
