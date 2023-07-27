“Slowest Dude In The NBA”: Luka Doncic Training With Stephen Curry And Jalen Green 5 Years Ago Gets Clowned On

After the vacation mode is over, all the players begin to hit the gym. The offseason is the best time for players to gain muscle or specifically improve their game. Stephen Curry, who is known for his off-the-ball movement, focuses on working on his conditioning. Luka Doncic, someone who has always been trolled for being overweight, focuses a lot more on cardio to shed some weight. A video from 5 years ago has recently resurfaced on social media and it perfectly depicts the difference between how the two stars train.

Stephen Curry is one of the greatest shooters ever with some solid handles. Steph’s continuous movements, especially without the ball, are one aspect of his game that his opponents dread. Over the past few years, we’ve all noticed the amount of ground the Golden State Warriors’ Guard covers to get a wide-open look at the basket. As delirious as it sounds, Curry even trains his body with different breathing techniques. With the usage of a sandbag weight, the sharpshooter manages to get his heart rate below 80. Once rejuvenated, Chef Curry can go all out once again.

Luka Doncic once worked out with Stephen Curry and Jalen Green

Back in 2018, Stephen Curry trained with future NBA stars Luka Doncic and Jalen Green. A clip from the secret workout recently resurfaced on social media. In the video, all three hoopers are seen doing workouts that Curry religiously has been following for the past many years.

Jalen Green was able to match Curry’s intensity while doing the drills. Unfortunately, the Slovenian sensation looked slightly rusty and off-pace. Take a look at The Hoop Herald’s tweet.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TheHoopHerald/status/1684284848045694978?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The video went viral in no time and several users had varied reactions to the same. Like a majority of the other users, @FrederickABoak2 also trolled the Mavericks Guard for being slow yet unguardable.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/FrederickABoak2/status/1684388293247475712?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

@jdotwaldn and @goatedwok also mocked Doncic’s inability to do such extensive drills. But, was amazed at how the former Real Madrid star would dominate all teams in the league.