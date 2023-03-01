“Play Me 1v1, Shaquille O’Neal!”: LSU Top Scorer Angel Reese Hilariously Challenges Lakers Legend, Ready to Take Him Down a Peg

Shaquille O’Neal may be worth $400 million, but he isn’t quite like most others worth around the same. Sure, the time spent in the NBA gave him the title of the most dominant player of all time. But, that’s not what we’re referring to. No, what we mean is, the big guy has been known to be a man of the people.

Shaq has always been sweet to any and every fan he meets. However, especially since his retirement from the NBA, the man routinely does his best to show fans a good time. Sometimes, the man even goes to random shops, just to buy people of all ages anything they may want from there.

So, if the Big Diesel is that sweet to those he bears no connection to, imagine how he is to those he does. And such is the case with those that play for Louisiana State University.

You see, Shaquille O’Neal played for LSU shortly before his time in the NBA, and hence, is one of its most famous alumni. And like a responsible alum, the man routinely visits the college to watch their games. And recently, he did it yet again, resulting in quite the hilarious interaction.

Shaquille O’Neal appears to have a little interaction with Angel Reese while being courtside

Of the many brilliant players on the LSU Tigers Women’s Basketball team, Angel Reese is arguably the most impressive. The 20-year-old is the team’s top scorer on the offensive end, but her impact doesn’t stop there. She was even selected to the SEC’s All-Defensive Team, and also made First Team All-Sec.

Suffice it to say, Reese is a big name already. And apparently, she is already pretty chummy with Shaq too, based on this interaction. Take a look at the clip in the Instagram post below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaq News (@shaqnews)

Now, the interaction in the clip may seem like a short one, but it doesn’t stop there. And frankly, you’re going to want to know what they were talking about.

Angel Reese challenged Shaquille O’Neal to a 1-on-1 game

Shaquille O’Neal is now 50 years old. So, as you’d expect, he is no longer in his glory days as a hooper. But, the man claims that he can still beat anyone that may play against him. So, naturally, Angel Reese decided to take him up on his challenge. And here is what ended up happening next.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by espnW (@espnw)

Now, we’re unsure whether this matchup will ever happen in real life. But, if it ever does, frankly we have our money on Angel Reese. After all, she can clearly ball out whenever she needs to. And Shaquille O’Neal now practically being one with the elderly doesn’t help him one bit here. If we may be so bold, this one wouldn’t even be a competition.

