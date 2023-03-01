Is LaMelo Ball Playing Tonight? Hornets Star’s Injury Update Is Far From a Rosy One Ahead of Game vs Kevin Durant

Feb 27, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) controls the ball as he falls down during play during the second half against the Detroit Pistons at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets just can’t seem to catch a break this season. It’s like God Almighty has cast the worst kind of curse on the franchise. After all, their former star Miles Bridges is unable to play due to his own actions. And then of course, LaMelo Ball re-injured the same ankle multiple times, keeping him off the court for a sizable amount of time.

However, for a while, there did seem to be a shining light. After all, Ball was finally able to be healthy, and the team finally seemed to be going somewhere. And yet, just as things started to look good, this happened.

In other words, things aren’t looking too rosy right now. However, there have been many informed personnel on social media that have claimed there is a chance that things aren’t too bad.

So, with that in mind, is there any way LaMelo Ball will be healthy enough to participate in the big game against Kevin Durant?

LaMelo Ball is likely out for the entire season

Sorry Hornets fans. This season just isn’t your season, it seems. After the injury occurred, an MRI was immediately taken, revealing a fracture in his right ankle.

LaMelo Ball (fractured right ankle) will miss the rest of the season, per @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/XQO2CtJs8g — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 28, 2023

To be clear here, this is not the same ankle that he tweaked multiple times this past season. Frankly, that is what makes this a bit more confusing. However, it is also encouraging that the fracture isn’t one caused by continued extension of the joint. So, it is still possible that the injury doesn’t turn out as bad as many fear.

But, it has been confirmed that Ball is highly unlikely to come back this season.

What was LaMelo Ball averaging this season?

In 36 games played, LaMelo Ball averaged 23.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 1.3 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game.

Additionally, the young man shot 41.1% from the field, 37.6% from deep, and 83.6% from the free throw line.

