Is Zion Williamson Playing Tonight vs Blazers? Pelicans Release Injury Update for 284lb Star

After going 0-2 in their first two away games after the All-Star break, the New Orleans Pelicans flew back to Louisiana for a 1-game homestand against the Orlando Magic. With Zion Williamson missing out on the clash and Paolo Banchero recording a 29/8/4 performance, the Pels grabbed their 4th straight loss.

Clearly, the Pelicans are in turmoil. Having missed on the services of Williamson, Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum have been doing their best to keep the team afloat. However, it isn’t enough to have any positive effect on the standings. Sitting 10th in the West, NOLA holds on to a 30-32 record.

The Pels now fly to Portland where they’ll begin their 3-game road trip. As BI and co. prepare for the clash against the Blazers, fans wonder whether or not Zion will be suiting up.

Is Zion Williamson playing against the Blazers?

Initially, when the former Duke Blue Devil went down with a hamstring injury, the team revealed that he was only supposed to be sidelined for a few weeks.

Later, another update from David Griffin disclosed that the 284-pound forward would be sitting out for the All-Star Game and would be re-evaluated after the break.

More recently, the franchise released another injury update for the 6-foot-6 star:

Zion Williamson continues to make progress with rehabilitation for his right hamstring strain. Further updates will be provided following medical imaging next week.

Sitting out tonight, Williamson will be missing out on his 33rd clash of this season. Joining Zion are Jose Alvarado, and Larry Nance Jr. are OUT for the contest. Josh Richardson and Jonas Valanciunas are also mentioned on the injury report as questionable.

Zanos was putting up a staggering 26 points, 7 rebounds, and 4.6 assists before going down with the injury. Clearly, the team needs their 2-time All-Star to make a quick return to the lineup.

