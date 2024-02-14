“Play with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green”: Skip Bayless Believes LeBron James Chose Bronny James Over Playing for the Warriors

According to reports from NBA insiders Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski, the Golden State Warriors tried to trade for LeBron James before the trade deadline. However, King James showed no interest in the deal. Undisputed host Skip Bayless recently revealed that he believes that this trade was pitched during a random conversation between Draymond Green and owner Joe Lacob. He also opined that Draymond and LBJ must have discussed such a possibility earlier and LeBron may have agreed to such a situation in “the heat of the moment.”

Advertisement

However, when “push came to shove”, the Lakers superstar chose to remain with the LA side, according to Bayless. The FS1 analyst also stated that if LeBron wanted out then Lakers’ owner and president Jeanie Buss would have granted his wish.

“LeBron having the opportunity to go to Golden State and play with Steph and Dray, and for what’s worth Klay, even though he may be nearing the end of the line. But there was a chance. He could have made it happen,” expressed Skip Bayless.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/undisputed/status/1757788153212223908?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

However, Bayless speculated that James must have remained with the Lakers to watch Bronny James’ development closely. He added, “LeBron ultimately said ‘No’ because I believe two things were operating. Number one, his son does play at USC and his son is everything to him. They are like the sun and the moon.” The veteran reporter pointed out the proximity between USC’s home court Galen Center and the Lakers’ Crypto.com Arena to suggest that Bron is more interested in watching his son’s growth rather than moving mountains for another chip. The two arenas are less than two miles away from each other.

Bayless then highlighted that Anthony Davis is one of the other main reasons why James preferred the Lakers. Arguing that Davis is a Top-Five player, Bayless commented, “He[AD] dominates basketball games and it doesn’t look like it, it is kinda subtle. It’s like ‘Is he trying that hard?’ And when you look at the numbers, ‘Yep, he did that.'”

Then Bayless argued that one other factor that made James stay was the Lakers’ current form-the King probably favored their chances over the Warriors. Skip added, “I like their chances a little better than Golden State. They went hand-to-hand last year in the second round of the playoffs and it was pretty easy for the Lakers.”

The FS1 analyst did make compelling reasons for LBJ to stay. But is he right about Bronny James being the reason for LeBron to stay put with the Lakeshow?

Advertisement

Will LeBron James finish his career with the team that drafts Bronny James?

As per Chandler Parsons, the Los Angeles Lakers Forward is probably already working on a “backdoor deal” to play with Bronny. Although Bronny James is having a tough time in college, Parsons said that Bronny would declare for the 2024 draft. On the show Run It Back, he revealed, “First of all, this man”LBJ” knows everything. I think he already knows that Bronny is declaring for the draft. He probably already has a backdoor deal with a team where he is going to squat up with him.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RunItBackFDTV/status/1754532526444736969?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Parsons also declared that James’ career trajectory will depend upon where his son will be drafted. He added, “The minute you see Bronny James declare for the draft, they know who’s taking him and you know where LeBron James is going.” Is Parsons just floating a rumor or does he have a point?

Earlier this month, after winning 113-105 against the Knicks, the Lakers All-Around Forward had a towel with the Knicks logo on it on his shoulder. Later, in an interview, the superstar admitted that he could retire as a Knick. He stated, “[MSG]’s the Mecca of basketball. It’s one of the most prestigious arenas to play in the history of sports. It’d be a great step forward and my career’s ultimate retreat.”

Therefore, Parson’s speculations are not bereft of substance, LBJ may have a backdoor deal with the Knicks or any other team that is willing to draft Bronny James. It will be interesting to see what LeBron James does after the 2024 draft.