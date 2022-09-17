“Please resign Kyle Kuzma or get lost!”: Lakers fans bully Jeanie Buss for reposting picture with 2020 NBA Champion

Los Angeles Lakers fans lash out at owner Jeanie Buss after she posts a picture with former player and NBA Champion Kyle Kuzma

Kyle Kuzma played an integral role with the Lakers in their 2020 NBA championship. The 6’9″ power forward started off the bench and provided much-needed depth to the team.

But unluckily for him, the addition of Anthony Davis to the roster pushed Kyle to the second choice as a forward. While he started 68 games in 2018-19, with AD wearing gold and purple, he started only 9 games in 2019-20.

The fall for Kuzma took a toll on not just his scoring but also his confidence on the court. His scoring average fell from 18.9 points per game in 18-19 to 12.8 in 19-20.

Lakers’ humiliation in the 2021 playoffs and a round 1 exit cost Kuz his spot on the squad. He was traded to the Washington Wizards in the subsequent off-season.

With the Wizards, Kule Kuzma has found his mojo back. His numbers are up, he is a regular starter and has the opportunity to call a lot more shots. With LeBron and AD not overshadowing him, Kuzma has grown into his skin.

Lakers fans want Jeanie Buss to re-sign Kyle Kuzma

The Utah graduate recently ran into Jeanie Buss and posted a picture with her on his Twitter. Buss, who is Lakers’ defacto owner, reposted the picture.

Lakeshow fans weren’t too impressed with her. They passionately urged her to resign Kyle to the Lakers. Some also showed their displeasure with her decision to disband a young Lakers squad for an older one.

Please resign or get lost. No one wants u as the owner. Your dad would be ashamed and embarrassed of u. — Marco (@Marco_99) September 17, 2022

A Laker who played for the team. Wish we had those still. — MaxThatBass 💜💛 (@maxthatbass) September 17, 2022

That was a great draft year for the Lakers and an amazing Summer League!! @kylekuzma @joshhart @ZO2_ #laker4life — Cody Goll (@CODYGOLL) September 17, 2022

No point crying over spilt milk, but that team should have been lightly built upon, not broken and scattered. #patience — Bull Walton (@BullWalton) September 17, 2022

In Kyle Kuzma you have a guy with terrific length and athuhleticism. He gives you about 17 and 8 every night. If you are a fan of the Lakers, your GM traded him away for Russell Westbrook, who gives you 17 and 8, meaning 17 missed shots and 8 turnovers, so you are disappointed pic.twitter.com/fhPpL3oLhg — Hubie Talks Hoops (@HubieTalksHoops) September 17, 2022

Do you think the Lakers were wrong to trade Kyle Kuzma? Should they have focussed on nurturing young players instead of assembling an aging squad?

