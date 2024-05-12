Victor Wembanyama Reiterates His Love For Breakfast Tacos As A Proud San Antonion

Being drafted first overall by the San Antonio Spurs in the 2023-24 NBA draft, almost everyone was convinced that Victor Wembanyama would be a superstar in the league. And by the end of year one, Wemby has already nabbed the Rookie of the Year award and the hearts of the people of San Antonio. Another reason why the City of San Antonio loves Wemby?

Well, it may be because of his long-standing affair with breakfast tacos.

After winning the Rookie of the Year award, Victor Wembanyama sat down with the media to answer a few questions related to his performance on the court and a few preferences off the court.

And the 7’4 French giant certainly did not disappoint. A video uploaded by FanSided’s NBA editorial director, Josh Paredes, had Victor Wembanyama talking about his love for tacos as a proud member of the San Antonio community, with the caption, “Wemby was asked how much breakfast tacos played a part in being ROTY and somehow had a 30-second answer.”

“Breakfast tacos, it is…Yeah, long history. It’s actually the very first meal I’ve had in San Antonio because they were giving me, All-Eat breakfast tacos as soon as I landed…Yeah, they gave me the bag and just had to take a bite. So, let’s say it makes a great first impression, and first impressions matter.”

Victor Wembanyama mentioned how he was greeted with tacos as soon as he landed in San Antonio for the first time. And the ‘All you can eat’ offer was something that enticed Wemby even more.

Describing how his first bite of a breakfast taco left a lasting impact, Wemby reiterated that moment by mentioning how important first impressions are.

Wemby has had a long-standing love for breakfast tacos. After being picked first overall by the San Antonio Spurs on draft night, the French sensation sat down with the media and when asked what he looked forward to the most, his breakfast tacos answer not only cracked up the whole room but also gave fans a hint of how smitten he is with breakfast tacos.

Even a local media house from San Antonio emphasized finding out more about Victor Wembanyama’s exact preference for the type of tacos he loves. Though Wemby’s idea of a breakfast taco wasn’t ideal back on draft night, the Spurs rookie must’ve gotten a hang of what a taco should be like for breakfast.

After being drafted by the Spurs, Victor Wembanayama sat down for an interview over breakfast. Describing the food he consumed daily back in France and the food he has been exposed to in the United States, Wemby also reflected on the contrast of fans here in the US as opposed to back home.

The 2023-24 Rookie of the Year has expressed his love for tacos on numerous occasions. So, you can be sure that any and almost every food joint in San Antonio would give out free tacos to Wemby for life to keep him happy and well-fed. That’s just how the spirit of the city of Alamo has been and probably always will be.