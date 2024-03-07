“President Biden is Losing Black Votes”: Charles Barkley Blasts Democrats Months After Disliking Donald Trump’s Face-Off with POTUS

NBA legend Charles Barkley recently took shots at the Democratic Party and the 46th President of the United States, Joe Biden. During his CNN show ‘King Charles‘ with Gayle King, Barkley dished out some strong rhetoric regarding what he perceives to be the Democrats’ shortcomings before the 2024 Elections. As usual, he didn’t hold back while relaying his thoughts.

According to Barkley, the Democratic Party’s actions show that they merely see black people as potential voters. The Inside the NBA analyst is disappointed in the way the Democrats only seem to care about the Black communities just before the Presidential elections. A clip by X account Awful Announcing covered his reaction on the topic,

“The reason I think the Democratic party and President Biden is losing Black votes is they only care about Black people every four years,” Barkley told the CNN panel.

He then highlighted how he feels that this approach by the Democratic party has hindered their trustworthiness within the Black community. According to Sir Charles, his community still lags behind in various indexes and the wave of development still doesn’t reach various areas. Therefore, Black people who voted for the party because of the promise of better living standards, are now abandoning the Party that failed their expectations.



“Us Black people are like, ‘Other than our ability to dunk a basketball, all my neighbors are still the same. Our schools are still the same.’ And that’s why I think Black people are leaving, disappointed in the Democratic party,” added Barkley.

The opinionated NBA analyst then noted how he has only voted Republican once in his career while casting his vote for the Democratic party in the rest of the elections. For him, initially, the Democrats looked like the better option for improving the living conditions of his people. However, a disillusioned Barkley feels that his hopes have been dismantled in the past few years.

While Barkley has been a staunch critic of the Democrats for long now, he doesn’t shy away from having a go at Donald Trump as well. The straightforward personality is not afraid of getting hate from both sides of the political aisle.

Charles Barkley is disappointed with the potential Biden vs Trump rematch

While Barkley has repeatedly blasted Biden and the Democrats for not fulfilling promises, he has also shown disapproval regarding Republican Presidential hopeful Donald Trump’s behavior. He doesn’t see Trump as a fit choice for the White House because of his demeanor. Therefore, in a conversation with CNN’s Chris Wallace, he showcased his disdain for both Presidential candidates. An article by Business Insider covered Barkley’s reaction during the CNN show with Wallace.

“I don’t feel good about a rematch. I don’t think President Trump represents a statesman, civility, things like that. And I think President Biden is too old. I don’t feel really good about either one of them,” stated the 61-year-old.

For Barkley, a US President must know how to respect the sanctity of the office. For him, despite having ideological differences, he’d prefer someone who knows how to conduct themselves as the nation’s President.

Therefore, Charles Barkley isn’t a fan of the direction in which the 2024 Presidential race is heading. He finds both the frontrunners unalluring and doesn’t trust either Republicans or Democrats.