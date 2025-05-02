“Price of the Throne”: Luka Doncic Urged to Build ‘Championship Habits’ While ESPN Analyst Uses Nikola Jokic as Example

The Los Angeles Lakers’ 2024-25 season came to a disappointing end. Their championship aspirations fell through following their first-round loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. There remains a bright future with Luka Dončić at the helm. However, ESPN analyst Jay Williams urges the Slovenian star to build championship habits while referencing three-time MVP Nikola Jokić.

Advertisement

Minnesota dismantled LA in only five games. Their combination of size and depth proved to be the deciding factor. Individually, Dončić had a great offensive series. He averaged 30.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. On the surface level, it seems Dončić played amazingly. But, his woes came on the defensive side of the ball.

The Timberwolves hunted Dončić throughout the series. Not only did he not look engaged, but his fitness level didn’t seem up to par for holding his own on defense. ESPN analyst Jay Williams believes Dončić needs to take accountability for his lack of effort as a defender.

In a recent episode of ESPN’s Get Up, Williams raised concerns regarding Dončić’s defense. He doesn’t state Dončić has to be an elite defender, but what he put forth is unacceptable moving forward.

“Accountability isn’t hate, it’s the price of the throne,” Williams said. “LeBron James has championship habits. What we’ve seen from Luka is not of a championship player.”

Nobody is asking Dončić to become prime Kawhi Leonard on defense. However, his level of effort needs to reach an adequate level. Alan Hahn referenced Nuggets star Nikola Jokić as the perfect example of what to become as he led his team to a title.

“[Dončić] doesn’t have to look further than Nikola Jokić as an example,” Hahn said. “When he took it serious, he took it to another level.”

To be entirely fair to Luka, Jokić’s defense this year was abysmal. Even if it’s been proven that being able to just adequately take up space is a good first step, it is by no means the only one and Jokić’s backslide proves that to be great, you must constantly be improving.

Jokić once faced great criticism for his physique or lack thereof. He went on to prove the naysayers wrong and get himself in peak performance shape. As a result, he led Denver to its first NBA championship in franchise history in 2023.

That outcome is possible for Dončić but requires another level he hasn’t reached yet. Lakers head coach JJ Redick spoke on this, highlighting to entire roster’s need to reach championship shape.

Redick has a big challenge for the Lakers roster

LA’s premature elimination in the 2025 NBA playoffs, left a bad taste in everyone’s mouth. Redick’s first season as a head coach didn’t end in the fashion he would’ve liked. Aside from Dončić’s shape, Redick states that many players on the roster weren’t in optimal shape to compete for a title.

“We have a ways to go as a roster, and certainly there are individuals that were in phenomenal shape, there’s certainly other ones that could’ve been in better shape. That’s where my mind goes immediately,” Redick said.

Redick didn’t mention any names or throw any players under the bus. Nonetheless, one can expect the front office to make significant changes to the roster this offseason. The Lakers don’t have much time left before LeBron James wraps up his legendary career.

It’s back to the drawing board for the Lakers. This time away from basketball will be pivotal on whether they will be able to be among the title contenders next season.