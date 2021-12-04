“LeBron James just got outplayed in the 4th quarter at Staples by... Luke Kennard?!”: Skip Bayless trolls the Lakers MVP as the Clippers win the battle of LA 119-115

The Lakers lost their last game at “Staples Center” against the city rivals the Los Angeles Clippers and Skip Bayless is on LeBron James straight away.

NBA had two spectacular Western Conference matches at the same time Saturday night, with the Warriors and Suns battling it out in Chase Center and the last battle of LA in Staples Center before it’ll be renamed to Crypto.com Arena come Christmas.

While the Warriors and Suns are the two best teams in the NBA right now, the Lakers and Clippers are still struggling to get wins consistently.

The Clippers took on the court after losing a game against the Sacramento Kings who were just blown out just a day before that by the LeBron-less Lakers.

Also read: “The Battle of LA gets DROPPED on ESPN!”: Richard Jefferson expresses his feelings about the two LA powerhouses

LeBron James started the game after testing negative for COVID-19 multiple times. Although he had a decent comeback game posting 23 points, 11 rebounds, 6 assists, and 2 steals, he was not able to kill the game when they had the chance.

Skip Bayless calls out LeBron James as Lakers lose it to struggling Clippers

LeBron’s biggest hater was on his back as soon as the game finished. Fox Sports analyst Skip Bayless called out the 4-time MVP as Clippers sealed a close game 119-115 thanks to Luke Kennard’s dagger three with 38 seconds to go.

— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 4, 2021

While Lakers consistently struggled from beyond the arc, they never stopped shooting. Kennard and the Clippers closed the game which was looking like slipping away from them as the Lakers were trying to make a late comeback.

It was Kennard’s second made three, he also scored another just a possession earlier with 1:12 remaining on the clock. Marcus Morris Sr. put the game to bed with his off-the-board three as King James and the Lakers kept missing shots every other possession.

Talen Horton-Tucke r(0/4) and LeBron James (2/8) were the main culprits for taking the Lakers’ otherwise decent shooting performance down. Even Russell Westbrook shot 2/2 from downtown.

Also read: “Marcus Smart just posterized Rudy Gobert out of the DPOY race!”: NBA Twitter reacts as the Celtics’ guard puts the 3x DPOY on a huge poster

While they cannot put a stop to their 3-quarter thrashing, the Lakers must come up with a better approach to their offense rather than just keep bricking it from beyond the arc. Otherwise, King and Co might shoot themselves out of Playoff contention. They are again on .500 and sit 7th in the West.