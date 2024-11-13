“Pump the Brakes”: Former NBA Champions Aren’t Sold on Warriors Trading Jonathan Kuminga for Jimmy Butler

Just when people thought the Warriors’ tenure as one of the best teams in the NBA was over, Golden State jumped out of the gates of 2024-25 with one of the best records in the league at 8-2. Despite losing Klay Thompson, their additions of Buddy Hield, De’Anthony Melton and Kyle Anderson have impacted the team’s success greatly.

The Warriors’ ascending form has prompted further conversations on whether the front office should go all in for one last championship push with Stephen Curry still in his prime. Names like Zach LaVine, Brandon Ingram, and Jimmy Butler have been floating around as possibilities.

However, former NBA champions Matt Barnes and Trevor Ariza don’t think that Golden State should be hasty in making a home run trade. On ‘All The Smoke Unplugged’, Barnes and Ariza admitted that they didn’t expect the team to be this good.

But they believe that the sample size of this group is too small to make a judgement. Ariza said,

“I will wait. I will slow down. Playing the way they play, with that culture it’s a different culture. Guys that’s out there right now I don’t see how they fit in that space. So I would slow down.”

Barnes stood in agreement with Ariza stating the team should, “Slow down, pump the brakes.” The idea of trading a young star in Jonathan Kuminga would be to get the best out of the years that Curry has left. However, Barnes and Ariza believe that the Dubs front office wouldn’t wanna affect the tandem of the team by trading for a player who does not fit into the culture.

A potential trade package including Kuminga would be for a handful of stars. The list of names that Barnes and Ariza discussed included Jimmy Butler, Zach Lavine, Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma and Jerami Grant. Both former NBA stars didn’t seem that interested in the names.

Kuminga’s skills can’t be discounted. The 6-foot-8 forward has been a crucial piece for the Warriors as a secondary scorer.

Ariza stated that Kuminga is “going to be a problem,” in the future and the Warriors should think twice before parting ways with the 22-year-old. On the season thus far, he is averaging 14.0 points and 4.3 rebounds on 47.7% shooting from the field. His minutes have slightly decreased as he has shifted back to the bench.

On the other hand, Butler hasn’t performed great in the early stages of the season. The six-time All-Star is averaging 16.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists on 47.8% shooting from the field. His production is very similar to what Kuminga has done for the Warriors.

Kuminga finds ways to impact the game without the ball as well, but all of of those players need the ball to be effective. Golden State predicates its entire offensive philosophy on movement and fluidity. Not every player in the NBA can succeed in their system.

Kuminga still has plenty of potential

Kuminga is far from the perfect player, but he has all the tools to become one of the top players in the NBA.

His 6-foot-8 stature at 210 lbs, enables him to absorb contact and finish over defenders when attacking the basket. One of the key areas he needs to improve on is his three-point shooting. The youngster is shooting only 34% from three-point range.

He is still a raw prospect who needs a lot of work on his fundamentals. However, the silver lining is that he’s extremely young, which is why the Warriors have been reluctant to include him in any trades.

Golden State negotiated trades for a few stars in the past, including Lauri Markkanen from the Jazz and Paul George from the Clippers. But these trade talks stalled due to the Warriors’ refusal to include Kuminga in any of the trade packages.

The team would only trade Kuminga for a proven player who can help them win now. However, with the way the current trade market is set, no player fits the bill for Golden State. As long as the Warriors are winning there’s no urgency for the front office to make any ill-advised moves.