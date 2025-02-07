“Punches Some Giant Holes”: Oklahoma City Don’t Instill Fear in the Hearts of Opponents, Claims Brian Windhorst

Feb 5, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace (22), guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2), forward Chet Holmgren (7) and forward Jalen Williams (8) watch the game against the Phoenix Suns from the bench during the fourth quarter of a game at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Despite holding the best record in the NBA at 40-9, teams in the Western Conference don’t fear the Thunder. It may seem like a ridiculous statement, but ESPN insider Brian Windhorst revealed this information following the 2025 trade deadline. Regardless of how teams view OKC, they continue to dominate the competition. However, opposing teams feel they have a chance to dethrone the NBA’s best team.

Windhorst made a guest appearance on ESPN’s NBA Today during their trade deadline special. During his time on the show, he revealed the rationale for the numerous Western Conference teams buying into star players. The reasoning is that they don’t feel they’re far from taking down the Thunder, which may prove costly. He said,

“There’s not a lot of fear from the teams out there about these teams at the top of the West. Maybe that’s going to look like a mistake when Oklahoma City punches some giant holes in these teams.”

Brian Windhorst: "There's not a lot of fear from the teams out there about these teams at the top of the West." Shots fired. pic.twitter.com/rbCAcLusUk — ClutchFans (@clutchfans) February 6, 2025

Windhorst can’t prevent teams from falling into delusion but he can give them warnings for potential mistakes. There isn’t any guarantee that the Thunder will steamroll the competition. However, they have proved that they are on a different level in comparison to the rest of the league. Impressively, they’ve asserted their dominance with Chet Holmgren sidelined for most of the season.

Aside from the Thunder, there are a couple of other teams that were coupled in his statement. Those teams are the young Rockets, Nuggets, and the Grizzlies.

Teams that could join OKC in the top 4 in the West

The 2025 trade deadline can make an argument for the greatest deadline in NBA history. There were plenty of teams in the West that added key additions to their teams. The Warriors are one of those teams with the acquisition of Jimmy Butler.

However, they are so low in the standings, it would be difficult to jump to the top four. Two teams can elevate to the top of the West thanks to a blockbuster deal with each other.

The Lakers are only one game behind the Rockets for the fourth seed. They are playing their best basketball of the season, currently on a four-game winning streak. The addition of Luka Doncic certainly makes their team better.

On the other hand, the Mavericks are a team to look out for as well. Despite the controversy surrounding the trade, their team is built to succeed in the present. They are currently the eighth seed and are 5.5 games out of the fourth seed. Following the All-Star break both teams have the necessary tools to position themselves with home-court advantage come playoff time.