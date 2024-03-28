“Put It More on the Ref”: Gilbert Arenas Defends Draymond Green After 4th Ejection of 2023–24 Season

On their ‘Nightcap’ podcast, Shannon Sharpe and Gilbert Arenas discussed the fourth ejection of Draymond Green, in the 2023-24 season. In the Warriors’ 101-93 win against the Magic, Green was ejected by the refs within just four minutes of action. Sharpe told Arenas that he was exhausted discussing Green’s ejections. For him, Dray should have “learned his lessons” after the 2016 Finals when he “cost” his squad an NBA title.

‘Unc‘ also pointed out how the all-around forward “cost himself” a Finals MVP in 2016. Therefore, as per the analyst, it is astonishing that Green hasn’t learned even after such big losses. However, Arenas disagreed with Sharpe and argued that the latest ejection wasn’t Green’s fault. He pinned the blame on the referees instead of the argumentative forward.

“This one I don’t put on him. I put it more on the ref. He has nothing to do with this play,” Arenas argued.

The former Wizards said this was just a “one-on-one conversation” between the ref and Green after Paolo Banchero used his shoulder. He insisted that the 2017 DPOY wasn’t being “loud” and was querying why he was slapped a technical foul in the first place.

Agent Zero contended that if Green had “talked under the shirt”, he would have escaped punishment. However, Unc Sharpe didn’t buy the fact that the chirpy forward was talking on behalf of the team. He questioned the notion of the team’s “worst negotiator” engaging with the refs.

To Sharpe’s point, his arguments with the officials led to his fourth ejection of the season. The forward has already missed 17 games due to multiple suspensions and these ejections pile on the Warriors’ misery. Steve Kerr and Stephen Curry also dished their opinions on Green’s early ejection.

Kerr and Curry re-iterate Green’s importance

Unlike Arenas, Warriors’ head coach Steve Kerr told the media that Draymond Green’s ejection was warranted. However, he also relayed that the defensive phenom will be back in the groove. In the post-game conference after the Magic win, Kerr stated, “Too bad. It was unfortunate. He deserved and you know he’ll bounce back”, per ‘Warriors on NBCS’.

Meanwhile, Stephen Curry also conveyed that the 4x NBA All-Star needs to figure out ways to remain on the court. The guard acknowledged that both the team and the Warriors forward “know” his importance for the team’s success. Summing up, the NBA’s leading three-point shooter continues to underscore Green’s importance to the team and wants their key defender on the roster. ‘The Athletics’ Warriors reporter Anthony Slater covered his reaction.

The forward continues to walk a tightrope. He has continued to find himself away from the court when the team needs him the most. With the season winding down, it will be imperative for him to stay out of trouble or the Warriors’ organization may rethink its future with Draymond Green.