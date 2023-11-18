“Putting a Little Too Much Pressure on Himself”: Jordan Poole’s Wizards Teammate Defends 24-Year-Old from Harsh Criticism Amidst Rough Start

Nov 17, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) drives to the basket as New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley (5) defends in the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Poole has been the center of scrutiny and criticism since his underwhelming start to the season with the Washington Wizards. Poole arrived in D.C. this off-season after the Golden State Warriors traded the 24-year-old to acquire Chris Paul. Though Poole was expected to be a star performer for Washington, he’s now struggling to keep up with his team.

Advertisement

The Wizards played the New York Knicks yesterday only to record a disappointing 99-120 loss. In his 29 minutes on the court, Jordan Poole could only score 8 points, 4 assists, and 1 rebound, which seems like a shadow of his previous Warriors self. Washington currently has a 2-10 record in the league, which is again concerning given their chances of playoff contention might vanish before the season crosses the halfway mark.

Advertisement

Furthermore, Wizards fans’ antagonism towards Poole grew stronger after his ‘timeout’ incident during the recent game against the Brooklyn Nets. As the coach drew up a crucial play in the final few minutes of the quarter, Poole seemed inattentive during that period in a now viral clip.

Though fans in Washington might have been harsh on the 2022 champion, his teammates surely have his back. In a post-game conference following the Knicks game, fellow guard Tyus Jones supported Jordan Poole and said, “He’s [Poole] probably putting a little too much pressure on himself, but it comes from a place of care and wanting to be great and wanting to succeed. Wanting to play well for not only himself but for his teammates, for the city, for the organization.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Hoop_District/status/1725722635802136738?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Jones further said that JP puts the work in practice and contrary to popular belief, really cares about the team. The 27-year-old seemed hopeful that things would work out for the former Dubs guard.

Jordan Poole played a major role in the Golden State Warriors’ 2022 campaign and was often called the ‘third Splash Brother’. Poole was personally mentored by the Big 3 – Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson, who helped fuel his drive to succeed. The 2022 postseason was Poole’s breakout year, with him averaging 17 points on shooting 50.8% overall and 39% on three-pointers.

Advertisement

However, all of that didn’t last long as the Warriors traded Poole after his fall from grace since the beginning of the 2022-2023 season. After moving to the Wizards, Poole was hopeful to bring the Championship culture along with him to the team. Perhaps only time can tell whether he can use this chance to establish himself as a franchise player.

Wizards star Jordan Poole has made a poor start to his redemption journey

Jordan Poole had arrived in Washington hoping to redeem his status as a star player. Since his altercation with Draymond Green last year, Poole seemed inattentive in his stint with the Warriors and lacked chemistry with his teammates. Joining a rather weaker side in the NBA was a way for Poole to escape the shadows of the Warriors’ Big 3.

Poole has now formed a new duo with Kyle Kuzma to lead the Wizards this season. However, many NBA legends, including Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett, do not seem content with his performance with the new team. While Pierce understands how hard it is to lead a team as a star, KG lambasted Poole for his nonchalant attitude towards playing basketball.

The Wizards currently have fallen to the penultimate position in the East, which is also one of the worst records of this season. However, given that Jordan Poole has the backing of his teammates, surely Washington has a chance to bounce back and play for playoff contention.