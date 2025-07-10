“Putting His Body on the Line”: Bobby Portis Explains Why His Partnership With Giannis Antetokounmpo Works

When Bobby Portis Jr. joined the Milwaukee Bucks in 2020, not many expected much. After a solid start to his career in Chicago, he bounced from Washington to New York, watching his numbers stagnate along the way. Most fans figured his style of play had been phased out of the league. But little did we know that Portis and Milwaukee were a match made in heaven.

Giannis Antetokounmpo needs players around him who can shoot and space the floor. And while Portis wasn’t known for his three-point shooting before arriving in Milwaukee, something clicked once he got there.

In his first season with the Bucks, Portis knocked down 74 threes. He followed that up with a career-high 133 the next year, then added another 195 combined over the next two seasons. He quickly mastered the art of the three, and he believes that’s been key to thriving alongside Giannis.

“I just think around 34, you have got to have spacers. You have got to have guys that can space the floor. You’ve got to have guys that can open up driving lanes for him when you play with him,” Portis shared on NBA Today.

Additionally, the forward pointed out that he and others on the team regularly give up looks to let Giannis work. “You might watch on TV, just watch the things that he does, but we kind of give ourselves up to let him be who he is. Sprinting to the corner, getting to the deep corner to let him get his drives,” he added.

It’s the natural pecking order when playing alongside a superstar. Giannis is always going to take around 20 shots a game, which means fewer scoring opportunities for the rest of the team. Still, Portis and others have to stay ready for their moment when the ball comes their way.

Not that Portis meant it as a complaint. Far from it. He loves the way Giannis puts his body on the line for the team. “Just his selflessness that he does. Giving himself up for the team, putting his body on the line each and every day. You gotta have bigs that can space the floor, that can knock down the wall, you know, the Giannis wall. It’s a real thing,” Portis said.

Anyone who’s watched Giannis play knows how often he puts himself in harm’s way. He relentlessly drives to the rim, taking hard contact almost every time. He’s never played a full 82-game season and even missed the entire playoffs last year with a leg injury. That kind of selflessness is exactly what Portis admires about him. Now, five years into their partnership, he hopes it continues for a long time.

“It’s been fun playing with him over these past 5 seasons. Can’t believe it’s been 5 years already. Time really flies, man. But it’s been fun, I hope we can keep it going. Hopefully, get back to the top.”

The Bucks went all the way in Portis’s first season in 2020–21. As the third seed, they made an unexpected run and, behind some iconic performances from Giannis, took down the Phoenix Suns to win the franchise’s first championship since 1971.

Now, after a few seasons away from that level of success, let’s see if Portis and Giannis can get things back on track.