Putting His Lack of Interest in Taylor Swift Aside, Shaquille O’Neal Gives Pop Star a Major Shoutout For Vibing to His Brand of Music
Utathya Ghosh
|Published September 13, 2023
Shaquille O’Neal recently took to Instagram to share a story with his followers. O’Neal featured none other than pop sensation Taylor Swift in his post. The video captured a moment of Swift vibing to a genre that Shaq himself is deeply connected to in his music career.
Advertisement
This comes almost 4 months after O’Neal’s candid admission of his disinterest in Taylor Swift, a sentiment he expressed when asked about her relationship status in April 2023.
Shaquille O’Neal Shares Taylor Swift Vibing to EDM
Shaquille O’Neal shared a snippet of Taylor Swift on social media.
Advertisement
Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/CxIx_d0OdVv/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading
The video showcases Swift, known for her chart-topping pop hits, immersing herself in the beats of EDM. This is a genre that Shaq passionately contributes to in his own musical career.
DJ Shaq, as he is fondly known in this world, makes several appearances at concerts and nightclubs. He also has a rap career.
Shaq’s foray into music production shows his multifaceted talents beyond the basketball court.
Advertisement
Dubstep helped Shaq out of depression
Beyond the NBA, Shaquille O’Neal found something special in music.
He openly shared that his venture into creating dubstep music played a pivotal role in overcoming a bout of depression.
He said:
“I don’t like to use the D-word, because I know a lot of people are really going through that stuff, and I really have nothing to make me feel like that. But yes, I was definitely in a funk. … Music was the only thing that got me [out of it].”
Share this article