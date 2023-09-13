Putting His Lack of Interest in Taylor Swift Aside, Shaquille O’Neal Gives Pop Star a Major Shoutout For Vibing to His Brand of Music

Shaquille O’Neal recently took to Instagram to share a story with his followers. O’Neal featured none other than pop sensation Taylor Swift in his post. The video captured a moment of Swift vibing to a genre that Shaq himself is deeply connected to in his music career.

Advertisement

This comes almost 4 months after O’Neal’s candid admission of his disinterest in Taylor Swift, a sentiment he expressed when asked about her relationship status in April 2023.

Shaquille O’Neal Shares Taylor Swift Vibing to EDM

Shaquille O’Neal shared a snippet of Taylor Swift on social media.

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/CxIx_d0OdVv/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

The video showcases Swift, known for her chart-topping pop hits, immersing herself in the beats of EDM. This is a genre that Shaq passionately contributes to in his own musical career.

DJ Shaq, as he is fondly known in this world, makes several appearances at concerts and nightclubs. He also has a rap career.

Shaq’s foray into music production shows his multifaceted talents beyond the basketball court.

Advertisement

Dubstep helped Shaq out of depression

Beyond the NBA, Shaquille O’Neal found something special in music.

He openly shared that his venture into creating dubstep music played a pivotal role in overcoming a bout of depression.

He said: