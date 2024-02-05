Is LeBron James Playing Tonight Against the Hornets? Feb 5th Injury Update on the Lakers Forward Amidst Ankle Pain

The Los Angeles Lakers are in the midst of a six-game road trip. Having suffered two losses within the first three games, Darvin Ham’s boys will be below the .500 record. However, LeBron James and Co. redeemed themselves by winning back-to-back games. Before heading back to Los Angeles for a three-game homestand, the Lakers will play against the Charlotte Hornets. In hopes of clinching their first three-game win streak in almost two months, James’ availability will be crucial.

LeBron James has been dealing with the left ankle peroneal tendinopathy for the past few months. While he has been playing through the injury for the larger part, LBJ was sidelined against the Boston Celtics on Thursday night. While the King missing out on the contest might not be common, his addition to the injury report has been constant.

Ahead of the Lakers-Hornets contest tonight, LeBron has been featured on the injury report as “questionable” once again. However, James will be expected to don the jersey and help the LA side grab their 27th win of the campaign.

On the other hand, the Charlotte Hornets are having an abysmal season coming on a 7-game losing streak. Even though their hopes of making it to the playoffs seem fading away, the team will look forward to getting back some rhythm in the season.

LeBron James will captain the Western Conference All-Star Team

Having missed only six games in his 21st professional campaign, it is evident that James is one of the most durable athletes in the sporting world. Further, at age 39, the 6ft 9” superstar is playing 34.8 minutes per game and is averaging an impressive 24.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 7.6 assists.

Due to his stellar performance from the first half of the 2023-24 season, LBJ got the 20th All-Star nod of his career. Finishing #1 in fan voting, and #2 in player & media voting (Western Conference frontcourts), LBJ has once again been anointed as the All-Star Game captain for the Western Conference team.

Ever since the idea of captains was introduced in the All-Star Game in 2018, James has been starting the prestigious game and has been serving as the captain for all the years. In his previous six occasions as the team captain, Bron has an impressive 5-1 record.

Leading a bunch of superstars – Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Nikola Jokic, and Luka Doncic, among others – LeBron will hope that he can improve to a 6-1 record when captaining the All-Star Team.