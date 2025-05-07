Shaquille O’Neal Drops His Verdict on NBA Players Rating Tyrese Haliburton as ‘Most Overrated Player’

There’s going to come a day when the rest of the NBA seriously regrets naming Tyrese Haliburton as the most overrated player in the league. Actually, it might already be here, because Hali is laying waste to everything in his path in these playoffs. He might have already ended the Giannis Antetokounmpo era in Milwaukee after beating the Bucks with a driving layup with 1.1 seconds left.

One game later, he stunned the top-seeded Cavs in Cleveland by scoring 22 points and dishing out 13 assists as his Pacers stole Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semis.

What he did last night may have topped both of those already iconic performances, as his game-winning three, again with 1.1 seconds on the clock, helped Indiana overcome an early 20-point deficit to again win at Rocket Arena, a place the Cavs went 34-7 at this season. The Pacers are now shockingly up 2-0 as the series shifts to Indiana for Game 3.

Haliburton got the largest share of the “Most Overrated Player” vote in The Athletic’s recent player poll, and he’s definitely aware of the criticism.

After ending the Bucks’ season, he tweeted “Overrate THAT” as a final mic drop. The Cleveland crowd serenaded him with an “Overrated” chant last night when the Cavs had a big early lead, then he proceeded to destroy them once again.

The Inside the NBA guys certainly don’t think Haliburton is overrated, and they gave him his flowers last night. Shaquille O’Neal, who is known for being hard on young talent, said, “First of all, Tyrese Haliburton is not an overrated player. He’s a great player, he plays the right way.”

Kenny Smith went on to compare him to Steve Nash and Jason Kidd for his ability to control the pace of a game, putting him just below those two legends. Hali is certainly doing something right, as he now has Indiana just two games away from a return trip to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Tyrese Haliburton has taken the overrated label personally

By all accounts, Haliburton is one of the good guys in the NBA, both on and off the court. Who can forget this past summer when he was a part of Team USA’s Olympic run?

Most All-Stars that have made an All-NBA team may have pouted for not being given much playing time in the Olympics, but Hali seemed genuinely happy to be along for the ride, pumping up his teammates and smiling all over Paris.

He even showed the self-awareness to drop an all-timer of a tweet after the Americans took home gold.

When you ain’t do nun on the group project and still get an A pic.twitter.com/xpshYZhMyA — Tyrese Haliburton (@TyHaliburton22) August 10, 2024

It’s been immensely satisfying to see Haliburton take these ludicrous, overrated claims and go nuclear on the rest of the NBA. He’s given everyone no choice but to respect his game now, and with how wide open these playoffs are looking (road teams have won all five games so far in Round 2), his clutch play has Pacers fans dreaming of their first Finals appearance since 2000.