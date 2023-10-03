Claiming 7Ft 4″ Victor Wembanyama Without a Post-Game Would Be ‘Sad’, Kevin Garnett Disagrees with Paul Pierce on Playing Open with Spurs Rookie

Victor Wembanyama is the talent that every player, analyst, and fan alike wants to see play in the NBA as soon as possible. The most hyped prospect since LeBron James, Wemby has high expectations on his shoulders. Even Kevin Garnett expressed his excitement at the prospect of watching the 7’4″ center perform on the latest episode of KG Certified. Elaborating further, the Big Ticket said that he believes the Frenchman has the makings of an exceptional post-player, contrary to the general consensus that he should be playing small ball.

KG has spoken about Wembanyama previously as well. Around the time of the NBA Draft, the Boston Celtics legend commented on the expectations the big man has. He warned the Spurs star that he has a target on his back, and that he better watch out. After all, he has been hyped up to such an extent that everybody will want a piece of him. But that’s what Wemby will be hoping to overcome.

Kevin Garnett is excited to see Victor Wembanyama as a post-player

With the 2023-2024 season just around the corner, many are wondering how Victor Wembanyama will handle his first year in the NBA. One person who is looking forward to seeing him in action is Kevin Garnett. The Hall of Famer is a big fan of Wemby and believes he has all the skills to become one of the best in the league. However, he and his good friend Paul Pierce disagree on some things.

Speaking on KG Certified, Paul ‘The Truth’ Pierce stated that he believes that the San Antonio Spurs should employ Wembanyama in a way that allows them to spread the floor. This is something Garnett does not agree with. Given his size, KG is of the opinion that the 19-year-old would be better off in the post.

Standing at 7’4″, Wemby towers above many of the NBA’s bigs. Garnett believes that if his physicality improves, he would be exceptional in the post and could go toe-to-toe with some of the league’s other bigs, like Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, or Karl-Anthony Towns. The Big Ticket wants to see the Frenchman in the post and believes it would be a waste of his talent otherwise.

“I don’t want to say French players have a stereotype, but European players in his league in which he played in last year is very different from our league. I want to see the level of physicality and how he actually responds to it. You know what I’m saying? Night in and night out! Playing against the Jokers, and playing against the Embiids, and the KATs. He’s 7’6”, you don’t post him? P was like, “Nah! You spread it out, it’s open whatever!”. And, I’m just like…if he’s not posting, it’s just gonna be sad to see that type of talent not being able to dominate from a post perspective!”

It will be interesting to see just what the future holds for Victor. Whether he becomes a post player like KG wants or spreads the floor as Pierce suggested, it’s all on him. Only he can decide what kind of a player he wants to be in the NBA and the legacy that he is willing to build for himself.

Wembanyama has been advised to put on weight, but his agent believes that would be a mistake

One of the main things people have been focusing on regarding Victor Wembanyama is his physique. While he does stand at 7’4″, Wemby’s frame is rather questionable. A bit on the skinnier side, many are of the opinion that he will have to put on some weight if he is to succeed in the NBA.

However, his agent is very much against that. Speaking to Marc J. Spears, Bouna Ndiaye claimed it would be a mistake for his client to put on weight. Instead, they’re hoping to follow the same route as another great, somewhat lanky big, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Wembanyama still hasn’t played his first NBA game and is already being told what he should look like. At the end of the day, this is his journey and it’s up to him to decide what he wants to do and how he wants to be remembered when all is said and done.