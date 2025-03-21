“Refs Saving Giannis From Bronny”: NBA Fans Erupt As LeBron James’ Son ‘Breaks’ Bucks Star’s Ankles

Bronny James is a hooper. That’s what fans have been claiming amidst the hate train against the youngster. But tonight, with stars like LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, and more out, Bronny got a proper opportunity to prove himself. The 20-year-old got an early start and went to work against Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Bucks.

Going into halftime, Bronny led the Lakers in scoring with eight points on the board. He also managed to create a memorable highlight reel against Giannis.

While being guarded by the Greek Freak outside the three-point line, Bronny faked moving to his right and had Giannis on skates. The guard then charged towards the bucket, moving to his left into the paint. Giannis even tried to stop Bronny by grabbing him by his right shoulder but was unsuccessful.

The refs then made a fairly questionable call that tainted a brilliant play. Giannis was bailed out by the officials as they deemed the ball out of bounds on Bronny. Lakers fans were pumped seeing Bronny going off against Giannis. Several fans took to social media to call out the refs for helping out Giannis.

One fan posted the clip with the caption, “REFS SAVING GIANNIS FROM BRONNY.”

REFS SAVING GIANNIS FROM BRONNY 😭 pic.twitter.com/HF3S6YlajY — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) March 21, 2025

Bronny’s move was a treat to watch for the fans. Seeing the 20-year-old have such great control over the ball while going against Giannis was worth cherishing. One fan wrote, “BRONNY HAD GIANNIS ON SKATES.”

All of these reactions are in all caps, which shows just how excited fans were to see Bronny do that to Giannis. BricksCenter also posted the clip with the caption, “BRONNY BROKE GIANNIS’ ANKLES.”

In 29:53 minutes of play, Bronny put up 17 points with three rebounds and five assists while shooting a whopping 70% from the field. The 20-year-old has been putting up numbers in the G League as well, which must’ve helped boost his confidence.

Bronny is averaging 20.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game in the G for the South Bay Lakers. While his NBA numbers are not worth flexing yet, a few more outings like tonight’s will help him get there soon. His coach JJ Redick has complete faith in him and is working on developing him as a playmaker.

Reddick said, “Biggest area of improvement is probably his playmaking, and I don’t just mean that in terms of passing, but just his ability to play on and off the ball as a decision-maker — either a scorer or a passer.” There are clear indications that if given good opportunities, Bronny can develop into a good player. Like most good things, it’ll take some time.