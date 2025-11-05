Reggie Miller Explains Why Ja Morant Won’t Last Long With the Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies had shocked the NBA world by firing head coach Taylor Jenkins with just nine games left in the 2024-25 regular season. Tuomas Iisalo was elevated to interim head coach and then given the permanent gig this summer. But the first two weeks of this season have shown that it has been anything but a smooth transition.

Iisalo and his star point guard, Ja Morant, are not seeing eye-to-eye. Well, that’s actually an understatement, and the situation is so bad that many, including Reggie Miller, think that things are beyond salvage in Memphis now. Yes, the situation has deteriorated quite a bit in the past week.

After an alleged confrontation at halftime of the Grizzlies’ game against the Lakers last week, Morant was seen mostly chilling in the corner, avoiding the action. It looked like a form of silent protest. His postgame comments did nothing to make the situation better, leading to a one-game suspension for conduct detrimental to the team.

After the Grizzlies lost to the Raptors without him, Morant returned Tuesday night against the Pistons, but he couldn’t stop the team from losing its third consecutive game. His final stat line looked fine enough, though.

Morant scored 18 points and gave 10 assists in the 106-114 loss. But he made less than a third of his shots and turned it over five times. Afterward, Morant sat sullenly at his locker and gave passive-aggressive answers to the assembled reporters.

It was reminiscent of Jimmy Butler’s rocky end to his Miami Heat career. Morant said he didn’t have any joy, and when asked how he could get it back, just said, “We’ll see.”

Miller spoke on Morant’s situation on The Dan Patrick Show on Tuesday. “I believe the ship has sailed, he said, firmly believing that the relationship between Iisalo and the former No. 2 overall pick cannot be repaired.

“And I think the only way you’re gonna be able to turn [the] course is if you get a new coach in there. Because if they keep the current administration, Ja has checked out,” Miller added.

“I didn’t like the comments or the body language after that Laker game, and listening to the comments last night after the loss at home to Detroit, it was almost even worse. Body language tells me everything, and just looking at it, he has checked out,” he elaborated.

Miller pointed out that the Grizzlies have virtually no veteran leadership who has the experience and credibility to give Morant the kick he needs to get his mind right. And Morant obviously doesn’t respect the current coaching staff enough to do it on his own.

“If you’re Memphis, I think you start fielding calls [to trade Morant],” Miller said, “unless you’re gonna fire your coach. And then that sets a bad precedent.”

Typically, when a coach and star clash in the NBA, the star wins. But firing Iisalo would be a shocking move, especially considering how Memphis dismissed Jenkins so late in the season.

Morant also has a history of questionable behavior that has gotten him suspended by the league. So the only alternative might be to deal him away and start afresh.

Patrick called Morant “an unbelievable talent.” But he questioned how many teams would want him since “he doesn’t fit in. You kinda have to fit in with him, it feels like.”

Miller believes there’s no fixing the current situation. And he also said that whether the Grizzlies trade Morant or fire Iisalo, they’re in a no-win situation.

Memphis got off to a promising 3-2 start this season. But with three straight losses and an unhappy superstar on its hands, the season has already taken a dark turn. If Morant doesn’t miraculously change course, this is going to get worse.