Reggie Miller: Trade Everyone But Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle to Get Stephen Curry

The Golden State Warriors sit at 26-21, a record that is good for only the eighth seed in the Western Conference so far this season. Injuries and trade drama hover like a dark cloud, and amid it all, Stephen Curry’s championship window continues to shrink. Thankfully, for those willing to listen, Reggie Miller believes he has a solution.

The Indiana Pacers legend has suggested that Curry be traded to the San Antonio Spurs, despite there being no rumors linking the two sides. Golden State has leaned heavily on Curry, and at 37, there is only so much he can provide on his own.

In San Antonio, however, Curry could thrive. Surrounded by Victor Wembanyama and a talented group of young players, he could realistically chase a fifth NBA title, something that currently feels like a far-fetched dream in a Warriors uniform.

“What if Steph teamed up, and they have assets; what if he teamed up with Wemby in San Antonio?” Miller questioned on The Dan Patrick Show. “You could keep Wemby and maybe Castle, but everyone else is in play, and have Steph.”

Wembanyama is a generational talent, and teaming him up with Curry would feel similar to what the LA Lakers did last year with Luka Doncic and LeBron James. Stephon Castle is also a budding star who would round out the trio nicely.

Reggie Miller says he would love to see Steph Curry team up with Victor Wembanyama in San Antonio. ( : via @ The Dan Patrick Show) pic.twitter.com/h5LhScCR3t — SpursRΞPORTΞR (@SpursReporter) January 25, 2026

Later on, Miller stated that anyone not named Wembanyama or Stephon Castle should be on the table in a potential Curry trade. He even included players such as De’Aaron Fox, Dylan Harper, and Luke Kornet, all of whom have played key roles in turning around the Spurs franchise this season.

At the end of the day, this feels more like wishful thinking than anything else from Miller. Seeing Curry, Wembanyama, and Castle together would certainly be exciting, but it is hard to believe that a team like the Spurs, who rank in the bottom ten in spending, would want to take on Curry’s $62 million contract. Even if it were only for the remainder of the season, it would still represent a massive hit on the books.

As we saw with Luka Doncic last year, however, anything is possible in the NBA, and surprising trades can happen suddenly. At the same time, given how much Curry means to the franchise, it is difficult to envision the Warriors trading him at all. He has spent his entire career with the team, and if given the chance, he should retire in a Warriors uniform.