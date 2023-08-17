“Reminded Me of Kobe Bryant’s Memorial Service”: Skip Bayless Name Drops Michael Jordan to Launch Nasty Attack on LeBron James

Skip Bayless is one of the most scathing critics of LeBron James’ talents and legacy in the NBA. The Fox Sports analyst has hardly changed his stance about LeBron James, ever since he started appearing as a TV analyst. In the episode, ‘Where is LeBron James?‘ of his podcast The Skip Bayless Show, on August 17, Bayless talked about LeBron James’ absence during Kobe Bryant‘s memorial service. Furthermore, Bayless used Michael Jordan‘s presence in the memorial service to further demean and criticize LeBron James.

Kobe Bryant’s memorial service was attended by most of the distinguished dignitaries and players of the NBA community. However, LeBron James’ absence was notable and astounding for many. Bayless also recounted LeBron’s absence from the 2023 Hall of Fame ceremony, where Bron’s former Miami Heat teammate Dwyane Wade recently received his HOF induction.

Skip Bayless finds LeBron James’ absence from Kobe Bryant’s memorial service as a reason for harsh criticism

Skip Bayless has now built a personality upon hating LeBron James. If one asks Skip his choice for the GOAT debate, he would include anyone but James. In the latest episode of his podcast, Skip found a new reason to launch scathing criticism of the Lakers legend. Drawing from Bron’s absence in Dwyane Wade’s HOF induction ceremony, Bayless attacked James for being absent even in Kobe Bryant’s memorial service.

To make his criticism further scathing, Bayless name-dropped Michael Jordan to further insult or de-mean James. For years now, Skip has been using Michael Jordan’s example and legacy to disregard LeBron’s efforts in the league. Speaking about James’ absence from Kobe’s memorial service, he said,

“This reminded me of Kobe Bryant’s memorial service. On the Friday night, just after Kobe passed, it was the first game that the Lakers actually played. Remember, LeBron gave a great speech at mid-court, hand-held microphone, pre-game. Of course, then Dame took the game itself after that. But LeBron owned the pre-game, it was a great speech. But then obviously, he was told at the subsequent memorial service at Staples that he would not be speaking. And a big deal was made, out of him staying sort of off-camera, behind the scenes, out of sight at Staples. Presumably because we were told he was too turned-up to be out in public. It also might have been because, he knew he could not compete with for the spotlight with the biggest name who was there. A man who was scheduled to speak that day at the memorial, I am talking about the greatest player ever, Michael Jeffrey Jordan. So maybe, LeBron stayed out of the way, to kind of stay out of Michael’s way. But irony was, I thought LeBron got more attention for not being out in public at Staples, then he would have shown up with everybody else, business as usual.”

According to Skip, LeBron’s absence was substantiated by Michael Jordan’s presence at the Staples Arena. Bron was afraid that his presence would have been upstaged by MJ. However, what Skip fails to realize is the emotional impact Kobe’s death had on James.

Following the Mamba’s demise, LeBron described himself as an ’emotional wreck’ and found it hard to talk about the same. Perhaps, Skip Bayless forgot how Kobe and LeBron had a brotherly bond, with the King looking up to the Black Mamba as an elder brother and guiding figure.

Skip Bayless criticized LJ announcing his 21st NBA season at ESPY Awards following retirement rumors

The 2023 Playoffs were harsh for the Lakers and LeBron James. They were swept 4-0 by Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals last season. LeBron James and his performance in the series had raised a huge question about his longevity at the age of 38. Hence, retirement rumors were all galore, after James’ cryptic post-game statements.

At the ESPY Awards this year, James finally squashed all retirement rumors and announced his 21st season in the league. While everyone was excited with the King’s assurance of playing, Skip Bayless was clearly unhappy. On his Twitter, Bayless brought up the rumors and did not leave a chance to insult LJ. This was one of the many examples where Skip Bayless let his biases against LeBron James run his hot takes.