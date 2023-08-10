Reminiscing Over His ‘Bad Boy’ Days Decades Prior, Dennis Rodman Shouted Out $424,600,000 Will Smith Movie

Dennis Rodman is one of the most well-known players in NBA history. Having spent 14 seasons in the NBA, Rodman developed quite a reputation for himself. Known for his eccentric personality and his role as the “Bad Boy” of the league, The Worm lived up to his reputation both on and off the court. And, back in 2020, his monicker as the quintessential “Bad Boy” was used as promotional material in a video for the Bad Boys movie franchise. The most recent movie installment, “Bad Boys For Life,” achieved significant success, earning over $424,600,000 globally.

Rodman gained his reputation as a “Bad Boy” back during his run with the Detroit Pistons. Drafted by the team in 1986, he was a key part of the Bad Boy Pistons. Winning two NBA Championships with the Pistons, he was a defensive force. In fact, it was his physical prowess and defensive capabilities that forced the great Michael Jordan to put on 15 pounds of muscle in order to deal with the toll it takes playing them.

Dennis Rodman promoted the movie Bad Boys For Life as a “Bad Boy” himself

In 2020, Dennis Rodman sat down for a promotional video for the movie “Bad Boys For Life.” While hyping up the movie, The Worm reminisced about his own time as a “Bad Boy”. Having played for the Bad Boy Detroit Pistons, Rodman had great memories with the team, dominating in the late 1980s.

Facing off against some great teams like Larry Bird’s Boston Celtics, Magic Johnson’s Los Angeles Lakers, and Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls, the Pistons defied all logic. Not only did they win two NBA Championships, but their team is considered by many to be one of the most iconic dynasties in league history.

The promotion of “Bad Boys For Life” is a great coincidence. A movie about breaking the law, it matched Rodman’s persona to a tee. And, the best part is, he didn’t hold back when trying to convince his followers to go check out the movie.

“What’s going on man? Really? I just finished watching the Bad Boys For Life movie, with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. Man…a team right? It’s bad right? I forgot one thing…I remember the Bad Boys of Detroit. It was amazing right? Physical, finesse, intimidation. But, it’s amazing because…guess what? We beat teams like the Celtics, the Lakers, and the Bulls man. Guess what? Wild man! Guess what? Check us out man…Bad Boys For Life, please watch it!”

Dennis Rodman’s reputation was built on his on-court and off-court antics during his time in the NBA. He famously got a tattoo shortly after a meeting with former commissioner David Stern about his tattoos, and he once spontaneously disappeared to Las Vegas because he felt the need for a vacation. Despite his unconventional behavior, Rodman, a two-time Defensive Player of the Year, remains an iconic figure in the NBA.

The Worm tried his hand in the movie business, making a few mediocre films in Hollywood

Before promoting Bad Boys For Life, Dennis Rodman also tried to make it in the movie business. Having made four films, the Hall of Famer found little to no success in Hollywood. Unfortunately, movies like Double Team, Simon Sez, The Comebacks, and Air Force Z didn’t make a substantial impact in the Box Office.

It’s a shame things didn’t work out in the movie industry. After all, he is an incredible character, and it’s a sure thing that if he does decide to make a return to the movie scene, he will find great success this time around.