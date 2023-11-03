Revealed To Have Been Offered Equity By Brandblack, Stephen Curry’s Journey To ‘President’ Gets Broken Down To Kevin Garnett

Recently, Kevin Garnett sat down with sneakerhead and ESPN feature writer Nick De Paula on the KG Certified podcast. The two talked a whole lot about shoes and the impact the sneaker world has had on pop culture. One particularly interesting topic surrounding the same happened to be Stephen Curry‘s journey with Under Armour.

Back in 2013, before his rise into superstardom, Steph was signed with Nike. However, after a botched presentation that ruined the relationship, Curry had several sneaker brands knocking on his door. Adidas, Under Armour, and a couple of Chinese brands were all interested in him.

Even Brandblack, according to De Paula, was keen on making Curry their first athlete ambassador. So much so, that they even offered him equity in the company. But, as history shows, the Golden State Warriors star rejected that deal. Instead, Brandblack signed Jamal Crawford, and Curry teamed up with Under Armour.

It has been quite some time now since Steph signed with Under Armour. De Paula claims that he has been doing big things with the company. He suggests that Steph and Under Armour have been working on the Curry brand since the release of the Curry 8. And now, with the brand up and running, and the four-time NBA Champion at the helm as the President, they are planning for the future.

Stephen Curry’s Curry brand is looking to bring athletes into the fold

As mentioned earlier, Nick De Paul believes Stephen Curry’s brand is ready to make some big moves. As the head of the brand, Curry now has the power to actively recruit other athletes. He has even already begun enlisting NBA players to his cause.

Recently, it was announced that Steph’s California rival, De’Aaron Fox would be signing with the brand. Playing for the Sacramento Kings, Fox used to wear Nike’s. But, now that he is officially a part of the Under Armour x Steph Curry family, he’s only been spotted in the Warriors star’s shoes.

“I’m excited for the opportunity he’s giving me,” said Fox. As the first athlete of the Curry brand, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Swipa get his own signature shoe soon. Curry is also excited about the partnership and is looking forward to seeing the brand grow with Fox as one of its faces. “To allow him to take it and run with it is a dream come true for me,” exclaimed Curry.

With all that is going on, De Paul commented on the future of the Curry brand. He believes that Steph is following a similar path to Shaquille O’Neal. The Big Diesel was recently named head of basketball operations for Reebok and is looking to sign LSU star Angel Reese as his first athlete.

As things stand, Chef Curry has already started recruiting. But, he doesn’t plan on stopping with just Fox. He and the Curry brand are still cooking, and fans cannot wait to see what’s in the pot.