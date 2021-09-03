“Rich Paul and Klutch Sports really bullied the league with the Anthony Davis trade”: Charles Barkley breaks down how LeBron James’ agent might have forced The Brow to join the Lakers

Amid the whole Ben Simmons-Philadelphia fiasco, Hall-Of-Famer Charles Barkley explains how he believes that Rich Paul and Klutch Sports bullied the league by sending Anthony Davis to join LeBron James at Los Angeles.

Rich Paul is one of the most popular and successful sports agents in the world. Being the CEO and founder of “Klutch Sports”, Paul has been representing some of the biggest athletes in the NBA as well as the NFL. With sensational and accomplished athletes like LeBron James, Anthony Davis, John Wall, Draymond Green, Zach LaVine and many more, understandably, Paul has a massive say in their moves related to the league.

Recently, one of his clients, Ben Simmons has been stuck in a huge mess amid the whole Philadelphia trade incident. Paul has played a huge role in a majority of Ben’s offseason decisions.

Rich made it pretty clear that Simmons wouldn’t be playing for the Sixers anymore after publicly stating that the 3-time All-Star wouldn’t be reporting to the team’s training camps. The 39-year-old agent also openly admitted he would like to get Ben Simmons and Tyrese Maxey (also his client) out of Philadelphia.

Charles Barkley talks about how Rich Paul and Klutch Sports are bullying the Sixers for trading Ben Simmons away

Recently, Charles Barkley made an appearance on the “The Mike Missanelli Show”, where he talked about Simmons and his trade demand, and how the Sporting Agency uses their influence in “bullying” the league.

The former 11-time All-Star even pin-pointed the Anthony Davis-trade incident from 2 years back, showcasing how Rich Paul bullied the league.

“You know how that group works,” Barkley said of Rich Paul and Klutch Sports. “They try to trade their players to where they want to. [The Lakers] had better deals from Boston and I think maybe New York. But they’re like ‘no, he’s gonna go to LA and gonna play with LeBron or he’s not going to play.’

“They just bullied the league. At some point, a team of the league got to stand up and say, ‘wait a minute, I paid your guy. You can’t bully me to trade him and me taking some trash back’. So I’m hoping somebody in the Sixers organization got some stones.”

Clearly, Barkley is absolutely against Paul’s influence in the league and is even hopeful that someone from the Sixers organisation is able to stand up to the company. All-in-all, Sir Charles hopes the league doesn’t get “bullied” this time by the Klutch Sports group like they did a few years back with the Anthony Davis situation.