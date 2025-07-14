Rich Paul Defends Draymond Green’s Explosive Free Agency Comments Using Brandon Ingram Example

May 12, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) blows a kiss towards the crowd before the start of the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves during game four of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center | Credits- Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Draymond Green has never been one to shy away from controversy. Be it his on-court antics, tweets, or social media presence, Green’s entire persona attracts attention. His latest comments on free agency were no different, but this time his agent stepped in to calm things down. Rich Paul claimed that Green was trying to get a message across, but it was the way he presented it that invited controversy in the first place.

Green commented that the new CBA (Collective Bargaining Agreement) has “ruined” the allure of free agency, and that the threat of the second apron has all but destroyed major off-season moves. Gone are the days of LeBron James shocking the world with ‘The Decision’ or Kevin Durant sending fans into a meltdown with his ‘Next Chapter’.

Paul explained that Green wasn’t necessarily dissing free agency or the CBA. He said that while speaking with Draymond, they discussed his Threads rant, and Green had actually meant to highlight how teams are no longer letting their stars reach free agency in the first place.

“Some of that has to do with a lot of contracted players, and teams not allowing their players to get to that point,” he explained. He certainly has a point. The NBA is in such a strong financial position that teams can afford to lock up their players with large contracts well before they ever reach free agency.

“Free agency for us, as a league, is a very important asset.” Rich Paul explains the significance of free agency and clarifies Draymond Green’s recent comments with @TheFrankIsola pic.twitter.com/4B0cV5cbDY — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) July 14, 2025

Devin Booker just signed a $75 million-per-year extension, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander landed the richest deal in NBA history at over $270 million, and Jalen Williams is set to sign an extension worth $287 million.

Paul, who recently went through free agency with client Brandon Ingram, used his case to further explain his point. Ingram, who was injured mid-season, was traded to the Raptors on an expiring deal. Paul then helped negotiate a new contract with Toronto that will see Ingram earn $40 million per year.

His logic? With Ingram’s current injury, he felt that not a lot of teams would be willing to spend money on a player still recuperating. “Had he got to the open market, there was not much opportunity there, so he’s making 40 mill a year, for the next three years,” he said. “That probably wouldn’t have been there for him if he gets to free agency.”

Paul also spoke about how important free agency is for the league as a whole, emphasizing the need to address how the current CBA might negatively impact the superstar dynamic of free agency.