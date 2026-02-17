Rich Paul Defends Kevin Durant Getting Caught With Burner Account Disparaging His Own Teammates

Kevin Durant continues to play at a high level, even in his 19th NBA season, but his name trends more today for reasons beyond basketball. He has become something of a social media firestarter, and recently, he was accused of using a burner account to throw shade at both current and former teammates.

Advertisement

The messages in question took jabs at several players around the league, including his teammates Jabari Smith Jr. and Alperen Sengun, as well as Devin Booker and Kyrie Irving. Whether it was really him or not, the story spread quickly because it fit a narrative many people already had in their heads. The intrigue now is less about what was said and more about how it shapes Durant’s public image. The 37-year-old has admitted in the past that he enjoys trolling his haters online, so these accusations are not entirely out of nowhere.

People have unsolicited opinions every day, and the algorithm feeds off negativity. One person who commented on the situation was Rich Paul, who discussed the topic with Max Kellerman on the latest edition of their Game Over podcast.

Paul, being an agent, immediately took the side of the player. “What I do know is, these guys have to always be on. They never get an opportunity to be themselves or what people want them to be. So, I don’t know. I don’t get into Burner accounts,” he said.

It’s probably the best PR viewpoint someone could have, and considering Paul’s success as an agent, totally plays into his personality.

Kellerman on the other hand was more speculative about it actually being Durant. That said, he suggested that if it was Durant, he was not holding back. “If that is Kevin Durant burner, man he was going off on everyone! Everyone caught it. People were catching strays and also aimed at. I mean EVERYONE caught it.”

Rich Paul and Max on Kevin Durant alleged burner account: Rich: What I do know is, these guys have to always be on. They never get an opportunity to be themselves or what people want them to be. So, idk I don’t get into Burner accounts Max: If that is Kevin Durant burners, man… https://t.co/s3kYjxGT8t pic.twitter.com/n37E2CniTO — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) February 16, 2026

Again, it’s a tough spot. Durant’s talking is usually done on the hardwood, where he continues to cement himself as one of the game’s best scorers. But as his social media troll persona grows, so do the theories about what he could be saying online. Sengun was even asked about Durant being on his phone during a recent presser, and the Turkish star played coy in his response.

.@Mikebeenhere was trying to get the inside scoop on Kevin Durant at All-Star Media Day. pic.twitter.com/RukGuJgFy9 — Numbers On The Board (@notbpod) February 16, 2026

One person who has yet to respond at all is Durant. Sure, it’s on the heels of All-Star Weekend, so he is probably just enjoying a day off. Or, more likely, he is reading everything and planning some kind of response. Whether that means admitting it was his burner or shutting it down entirely remains to be seen.

It’s wild that this has become such a vital part of professional sports. Having a social media presence is a double-edged sword. The algorithm needs to be constantly fed, and KD has the stamina to tweet back at just about anyone. But hopefully, when crunch time arrives in the postseason, he puts his phone on silent, mutes his X notifications, and just goes out there and balls. Because that is what the NBA and its fans really want to see from him.