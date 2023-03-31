Is Andrew Wiggins Playing Tonight vs Spurs? Steve Kerr Shares Update About Warriors’ Star

Feb 13, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) reacts after scoring against the Washington Wizards during the second half at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors are heading into the final five games of their season. With only five contests left, fans are getting more and more jittery about Andrew Wiggins and his absence. The Warriors’ forward last played a game for the team on February 14th as they hosted the Washington Wizards.

Since then, Wiggins has been out on some personal matter that the team has been keeping under wraps. There have been some nasty rumors spread by the public, but they were disputed by his girlfriend. Over the course of time, both Steve Kerr and Stephen Curry have shared some information about Wiggins.

Heading into the game tonight, fans wonder whether Wiggins will be there with the team.

Andrew Wiggins will be OUT tonight

Five games left in the season, and the Warriors are barely a game ahead of the play-in teams. Every contest matters a lot for the defending champions, and at times like these, people question where about Andrew Wiggins even more.

Steve Kerr recently spoke with 95.7 The Game and shared some updates on Wiggins.

“We’ve been in constant touch with him. He’s been training every day, but there’s really nothing further to add to that.” – Steve Kerr’s latest on Andrew Wiggins (via @WillardAndDibs). — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) March 31, 2023

It the same as he’d said before the game against the Pelicans. While it’s not new information, but it does give positive signs. Wiggins is fine, he’s communicating with the team, and he’s keeping himself ready for a return.

Now, the return won’t be tonight against the Spurs, but Andrew Wiggins hasn’t been ruled out for the season, and that should give Dubnation some hope.