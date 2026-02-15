Ron Harper Takes Playful Jab at LeBron James’ Parenting, Doesn’t Tell His Kids “What They Have to Do”

Carrying on the family name in the NBA means a lot, and for many former players, it is a proud moment to see their sons follow in their footsteps and sometimes even overshadow them. Over the last few years, several have entered the league, including Scottie Pippen Jr. and Bronny James. In 2025, Ron Harper’s sons, Dylan and Ron Jr., joined that list.

Dylan is excelling for the surging San Antonio Spurs, while Ron Jr. is carving out his role with the Boston Celtics in the East. Ron Sr. is immensely proud, though he has also made it clear that he would have supported them no matter what path they chose.

The five-time NBA champion was asked at All-Star Media Day, alongside his two sons, whether he had ever dreamed of seeing both of them reach the league. Ever the competitor, Big Ron instead delivered a playful yet unprompted jab at LeBron James and his approach to parenting.

“I’m not LeBron James. I’m not going to tell my kids what they have to do. Play and enjoy the game and whatever,” stated Ron Sr..

This got some awkward laughs from media members. Dylan could be heard uttering “Yooo” under his breathe before putting his head in his hands. A very, ‘I can’t believe my dad just said that’ type reaction.

Ron Harper on if he expected his sons to both play in the NBA: “I’m not LeBron James I’m not going to tell my kids what they have do.” The reaction from Ron Harper Jr. and Dylan Harper “Yooo” https://t.co/3YGRCQnRRr pic.twitter.com/qyo0LDRdlp — Celtics on CLNS (@CelticsCLNS) February 14, 2026

Why would the retired legend make that joke? Most likely to throw a little shade at LeBron and his era, given that he is very much a Michael Jordan guy after playing alongside His Airness in Chicago.

It may also have been a subtle jab at how LeBron handled Bronny during his brief stint with the Lakers, which put the youngster on the spotlight admittedly before he became NBA ready.

Regardless, Harper made sure that it was known that whatever his kids did, he would be happy. They now have a chance to ball in the NBA, so they should take it with both hands. “Once upon a time, I told them whatever opportunity that you have, you should have a chance to play in the NBA.”

Different eras simply parent and develop players differently, and neither approach is automatically right or wrong. What matters is that Ron’s kids got there through their own love for the game. In today’s NBA, where the pressure and expectations on second-generation players are higher than ever, that freedom might actually be the greatest gift he could give them.

And they both landed in great situations. Ron Jr. and the Boston Celtics are currently the No. 2 seed in the East behind the Detroit Pistons, while Dylan and the San Antonio Spurs sit No. 2 in the West and are riding a six-game winning streak. It would feel almost biblical if the two ever met in the NBA Finals. And if that happened, it would mean even more media day outtakes from Ron Sr., which alone would be worth the price of admission.