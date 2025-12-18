Former All-Star Confused Why Bronny James Isn’t On The G-League Lakers If Dalton Knecht Is

Bronny James’ path to the NBA was never going to be easy, but it always came with a challenge unlike that faced by most aspiring players. As LeBron James’ son, he grew up under a microscope, and the fact that his father never hid his desire to one day play alongside him only reinforced the sense that Bronny’s destiny was always going to be different.

Does Bronny get favoritism? Perhaps. After all, it can’t simply be a coincidence that the Lakers drafted LeBron’s son just because they thought he would be a good fit. Better players in the league lost their contracts weeks after getting drafted, let alone sign a guaranteed deal worth millions.

But recently, when the Lakers sent Dalton Knecht down to the G-League, many were left astounded. Knecht was selected in the first round of the 2024 Draft at No. 17. Bronny on the other hand, was No. 55 in Round 2.

Jeff Teague, on the Club 520 podcast, stated, “No disrespect to Bronny but like, Knecht was a 1st round pick,” and it was an argument that the majority of the NBA community was second.

Teague also insisted that the Lakers ought to move on from Knecht if they don’t like him. “Like, give that man a chance…”

Jeff Teague wants to know why Dalton Knecht is in the G League instead of Bronny James “No disrespect to Bronny but like, Knecht was a 1st round pick” (Via @club520podcast) pic.twitter.com/BHXzS0epUl — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) December 17, 2025

The question is: why is Bronny not balling for the South Bay Lakers? In reality, he has been making G-League appearances. As recently as November 20, he was assigned to Los Angeles’ G-League affiliate. That said, his performances have been fairly modest. He is averaging around 10 points per game and has not made much of an impression on the assists or rebounds front either.

Not everyone is destined to compete with the likes of LeBron in the NBA, and for Bronny, that is okay. He can continue to work hard and carve out a role on an NBA roster. Teague’s criticism of his G-League stint, however, felt somewhat unfair, especially considering Bronny did report there and put in the minutes.

It also comes as little surprise that Teague took shots at Bronny while showcasing his support for Knecht. He has never been a fan of Bronny and openly admitted in an interview last year that he dislikes the father-son dynamic on the court and believes Bronny simply is not that good at basketball.