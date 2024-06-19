Rookies Cameron Brink and Rickea Jackson Get Big Praise From Sparks’ Vet Kia Nurse

May 20, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Sparks Cameron Brink (22) and Rickea Jackson (2) throw out the first pitch prior to the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Rookies Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese have been hogging all the headlines for good and bad reasons. However, Cameron Brink and Rickea Jackson have been going about their business quietly, while impressing their LA Sparks’ veterans. On the All Facts, No Brakes podcast, former All-Star and the rookies’ teammate Kia, Nurse spoke about how impressed the team is with the young duo.

The 28-year-old veteran said Brink and Jackson’s addition to the Sparks’ roster has been the silver lining to a rather tumultuous campaign for the franchise. She added that the duo’s talent, work ethic, and curiosity have helped them become popular in the locker room. She told host Keyshawn Johnson,

“They want to learn, they’re willing to learn, willing to ask questions. But also they’re talented. So a lot of the times, they can rely on their talent out there, because they’re smart. They know where to be at the right times, they know how to get themselves in the position to be successful. Whether that’s scoring, or Cam getting a massive block for us.”

Nurse added that playing alongside two talented and eager rookies has been a cheerful experience and she, along with the other veterans on the team, takes pride in watching over them.

.@KayNurse11 has high praise for @LASparks‘ rookies Cameron Brink & Rickea Jackson pic.twitter.com/8cYX3TN512 — All Facts No Brakes (@AllFactsPod) June 18, 2024

The Sparks seem to have created a healthy atmosphere for Brink and Jackson in their rookie seasons, and it has worked wonders. The center has been a rock on the defensive end and ranks third in the league in blocks, averaging 2.3 points per game.

The forward has been a bright spark on offense, scoring 10.3 points per game. She’s also one of only three rookies alongside Clark and Reese averaging over 10 points per game this season.

Both Cameron Brink and Rickea Jackson have been impactful in their debut seasons and are dark horses for the Rookie of the Year award. However, Brink will likely miss out as she’s unfortunately expected to be sidelined for a while.

Cameron Brink is set to miss multiple games after suffering a brutal injury

In the first quarter of the Sparks’ 79-70 loss to the Connecticut Sun, Cameron Brink suffered a knee injury that ended her night early. The center was driving to the rim with the ball but hit the floor after crashing into Sun’s center Brionna Jones.

Brink grimaced in pain and hobbled to the sideline before being carried back to the locker room by the Sparks’ athletic trainers. Per Sports Injury Central, the center may have suffered an ACL tear, which will rule her out of the rest of her debut season.

While there’s no official word about her injury, she’ll likely be out for an extended period, a brutal blow to the rookie and the Sparks.