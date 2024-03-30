“Running a Princeton Set Offence”: Candace Parker Noticed Her Father in Kobe Bryant’s Coaching

Basketball is a game that requires a certain kind of ‘education’. From learning the rules to watching film, there is constant learning associated with the game. Very often, players need guidance on their path to mastering the game, and that’s where coaches come into the picture.

Discussing the very aspect of coaching, WNBA legend Candace Parker joined Dwayne Wade in a recent episode of Wade’s new show, The Why With Dwayne Wade. While the duo were on the subject of coaching, Parker would reveal her father as her first real coach. Talking about her father, the three-time Champion revealed,

” My dad was the one that forced me to look at the game differently. Breaking down the ‘why’ of things…he was always big on ‘you gotta know the why you’re doing stuff’…later on in my career when I asked why, coaches would take that personally…I gotta know why we are doing this..so I can change and adjust…we were running a Princeton Set in sixth, seventh, eighth grade.”

The Princeton set refers to different variations of an offensive player coordinating with their teammates to get an easy drive to the basket. In most variations, the ball handler passes the ball to the screener, before they promptly hand the ball to another player. The initial screener then screens for this player as well, allowing enough space to be created for a foray to the rim.

Parker’s ability to read the game would surely pay off as the Las Vegas forward would go on to win two Most Valuable Player Awards. But Parker’s approach wouldn’t be without its drawbacks, as the 6’4 forward would reveal that coaches often had a hard time adjusting to Parker’s inquisitive nature. Building trust became a problem, as Parker would often ask a few too many questions, a habit that her father would inculcate in a young Parker. Regardless of the hurdles, Parker seemed to persevere.

Later in the interview, Parker revealed that Kobe’s coaching style reminded her of her father’s ways. Kobe’s philosophy of always understanding the game would be something that struck home with Parker, as the Las Vegas forward was reminded of her childhood after viewing Kobe and Gigi go at it during practice and matches. Parker would be visibly moved by the passing of Kobe and Gigi as she would dedicate her 2021 WNBA championship to the father-daughter duo, reminding everyone of the legacy that Kobe left behind.

Kobe only returned to the game for Gigi

Kobe Bryant left an enduring impact on the NBA, as the Laker legend would spend every waking hour focused on getting better at his craft. But unlike Kobe’s unwavering spirit, the human body has its limitations, as Bryant was faced with his basketball mortality. Leaving the love of his life behind in 2016, Kobe would declare himself to be done with the sport after his retirement.

But unknown to Kobe, another member of the Bryant family had the same itch as the Black Mamba. Gianna Bryant better known as Gigi Bryant, Bryant’s then-youngest daughter, picked up the sport shortly after Bryant stopped playing. With his daughter now playing the sport he was once obsessed with, Kobe would return to basketball as a coach.

Talking about his experience teaching the sport and watching his daughter grow, Bryant revealed,

“Before Gigi got into basketball, I hardly watched it… Now that she’s into basketball, it’s on every night. It’s on every night. I mean, every game. She asked me to get the league pass on her phone and everything, she watches everything. “

Unfortunately for the sport of basketball, Bryant and Gigi passed away in a tragic helicopter crash back in January 2020. Even four years later, the sport of basketball hasn’t properly recovered from the shocking loss of the Bryant’s.