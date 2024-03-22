Damian Lillard Scoffs At Freshmen Comparisons Between LeBron James’ Son Bronny And Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus: “On Some Weak Sh*t”

Bronny James has been catching a lot of flak for his performances for the USC Trojans so far this season. LeBron James’ eldest child is currently averaging 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists while shooting just 36.6% overall as per ESPN. However, to be fair to the 19-year-old, he is still recovering from the cardiac arrest he suffered on July 24th, 2023, something fans have failed to take into account. And as he expressed on his Instagram story, this has massively annoyed Milwaukee Bucks superstar, Damian Lillard.

Michael Jordan’s 33-year-old son, Marcus, was also unfortunately dragged into this fiasco. For as legendary as MJ’s reputation is amongst basketball fans, Marcus is infamous for underwhelming during his time at the University of Central Florida. Using this as ammunition, an account on Instagram recently took a shot at Bronny James, highlighting how Marcus’s stats look far better than the USC athlete’s.

The post itself is deeply unfair to James, especially considering the condition that he was forced to suffer through. It is only logical for the youngster to take time to get his feet under him before he can really start producing.

Knowing this himself, Damian Lillard was left disgusted when he saw the post in question on IG. Reacting to it, he said the following on his story, as seen in the X[Formerly Twitter] post below.

“Y’all on some weak sh*t at this point, smh [Shaking my head]

It is difficult not to stand with Damian Lillard on this matter. The fact that Bronny is already back out on the court alone is a massive testament to the grit he has at such a young age. Further, despite not nearly being at his best yet, the young man has already shown some serious potential through an array of highlights. So, there is still more than a little reason for hope.

Marcus Jordan had a few sweet moments during his time as a college but did not show nearly as much potential as Bronny James. On the other hand, the son of LeBron James has shown, although in glimpses, that he has what it takes to be an NBA player in the future. The only thing he needs at the moment is time. If he continues taking the right steps, as he has been, it won’t be long before he is lighting things up in the college circuit.