“Russell Westbrook has a History of Dirty Plays!” : NBA Reddit Exposes Clippers Star For Criminally Illegal Plays

Russell Westbrook has been a tabloid presence for all the wrong reasons for over a year now. Ever since his trade to the Los Angeles Lakers, Russ has been a scapegoat for much of their failures. Now, the rocky relationship seems to have been settled. A trade was agreed and in a subsequent buyout, Westbrook found a new home. One in which, in his own admission, he feels wanted – The Los Angeles Clippers.

Moving to their local rivals has however enraged quite a few Laker fans. And so, Twitter trends for Westbrook are now commonplace.

Recently, NBA Reddit seems to have found another discourse to keep the debate surrounding Westbrook alive. The former MVP has been labeled a “dirty player” by a faction on Reddit. Clips evidencing the same have been doing their rounds too, as proof of the allegation.

One instance of Westbrook’s alleged dirty plays goes back to 2014 even.

Westbrook himself has been the subject of one of the dirtiest plays in recent times. So, there was a discussion about whether he developed “dirty” tendencies after the incident.

However, an incident revolving Jeremy Lin points to the trend starting almost a year before Westbrook’s unfortunate injury at the end of a dirty play by Patrick Beverley. Those in defense of Brodie have relied on his history of hard plays to point at a lack of intent.

But, once can be justified. When two other examples also go with it, there is reason to believe the allegations too. Brodie might not be entirely innocent too if the evidence is to go by.

Here are the clips in question.

Westbrook generally holds a reputation as one of the nicest players to play with. This certainly doesn’t fit with that narrative but also probably saves Westbrook from some scrutiny in this regard.

Most recently, an incident in the Lakers’ loss to the Mavericks involving Luka Doncic has also come to light. There certainly seems to be something in the allegations, after all.

Fans have identified at least three instances of Russ impeding Luka as proof of his dirtiness.

Westbrook, on three instances, appeared to indulge in non-basketball fouls on Luka Doncic. One flagrant foul did come off it, but no further talk ensued.

But with the discourse of Westbrook being “dirty” popping up, the incident certainly has been brought back into the limelight. And fans do believe the continued instances might actually go to hold Russ guilty of being not too decent as previously held.

On the lookout for a fresh start, this is the last thing Westbrook wants to come to public attention. This could prove more hurtful and controversial than any “Westbrick” or “Choker” allegation against the former MVP.

