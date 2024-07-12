“Complacency Is A Little Bit More Terrifying Than Rihanna”: Kevin Durant Drops All Time Quote Regarding Distractions

Kevin Durant is a basketball player first and everything else takes a second priority. But that hasn’t stopped the Phoenix Suns superstar from occasionally showcasing his fun side. He even recently confessed to noticing attractive women sitting courtside during his games. However, Durant made it clear that getting complacent had a high price, and getting distracted wasn’t worth risking a possible gold medal at the upcoming Olympics.

Durant, a respectable MC in his own right, used wordplay to describe how serious the stakes were for the US Men’s Basketball Team in the upcoming Paris Olympics. During an appearance on the latest episode of the Up and Adams Podcast, Durant told host Kay Adams,

“Complacency is a little bit more terrifying than Rihanna at this point. If we rely just on, who we are and what we got in the NBA and not actually come out there and play harder than our opponents..we might not win.””

This led to Adams asking him if Canadian superstar Drake might have Rihanna courtside to distract him in the upcoming Olympics. The two-time Finals MVP shot down the possibility of him being distracted further, adding that without putting their best foot forward they likely wouldn’t stand a chance of returning from Paris with a gold medal.

From the looks of it, the three-time Olympic gold medalist is afraid of fumbling an expected victory in Paris. With many people calling the current USA roster as stacked as the 1992 Dream Team, it’s understandable why he might not want any negative press associated with his name during the upcoming Olympic competition. However, he admitted it’s hard to look away when attractive women are in attendance.

Kevin Durant says “baddies” and celebrities are the only ones getting his attention

During a chat with Logan Paul, Mike Majlak, and Darren Jason Watkins Jr. aka IShowSpeed on the Impaulsive podcast, Durant revealed how he was never distracted by the people attending his games. However, the two-time champion did admit that he would acknowledge the presence of certain celebrities and “baddies,” saying,

“I won’t say distracted, but I do acknowledge them sometimes. Especially if there’s baddies in the stands, for sure. If it’s celebs on the floor, you definitely want to see who it is.”

Durant even name-dropped internet personality Corinna Kopf and RnB singer Rihanna as two women he sees courtside. The Suns forward even proclaimed that it was always nice to see Rihanna, continuing his long-standing back and forth with the Grammy Award-winning artist.