“Russell Westbrook May Be Headed to the Heat!”: ‘NBA Sources’ Reveal the Brodie Could Be Shown the Door By LeBron James

Nithin Joseph
|Published 03/02/2023

Jan 30, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) sits on the bench during warm ups before a game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Last summer saw several trade rumors surrounding Russell Westbrook. The Lakers were apparently looking for a new home for the former MVP.

The reason behind this was down to the abysmal season Brodie had the previous year. A season of dread for the Lakers that many attributed to him.

Well, Westbrook is currently doing a great job for the purple and gold of the bench. Averaging 16 points, six rebounds, and seven assists per game. But, it looks like the rumors are back and this time he could be headed to Utah.

LA Lakers reportedly engaged in trade talks to send Russell Westbrook to the Utah Jazz

As of today, Russell Westbrook is the odds in favorite to win Sixth Man of the Year. He is playing quite well for the Lakers off the bench.

So, it comes as a surprise that his name is back in the trade rumor mill. That’s right, if reports are to be believed, the LA Lakers are looking to send Brodie to the Utah Jazz. A rumor that was persistent back when the season kicked off.

 

It certainly would be a heck of a trade. Any package for the former MVP will have to include Mike Conley, and in return, the Jazz will take on Russ’ contract and perhaps a pick or two from the Lakers.

A move like this would be huge. Especially considering that the Lakers are pushing to make it into the Play-In tournament in the West.

Russ could explore a buyout if traded to the Jazz

If a trade were to go through, the chances of Russell Westbrook looking for a buyout are high. While the Jazz is in a favorable position in the West, they are not exactly contenders. So, it might be in Russ’ best interest to have his contract bought out and look to sign with a contending team.

As the deadline draws closer, it will be interesting to see just what the Lakers do. And of course, if they pull the trigger, where does Westbrook end up?

Nithin Joseph

Nithin Joseph

Sports has been a huge part of Nithin's life ever since he was 10 years old. He is currently pursuing his MBA in Sports Management and as such has attempted to immerse himself in a variety of professional sports and sports leagues like the Premier League, NBA, and NFL. Having previously worked as a WWE content writer, Nithin now writes about the NBA, being a supporter of the Miami Heat and basketball as a sport.

