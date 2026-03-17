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“S*** Every Version”: LeBron James Can’t Think Of A Single Version Of Kevin Durant That’s Easy To Guard

Somin Bhattacharjee
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Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) talks with Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) on the court during the second quarter at Toyota Center.

LeBron James and Kevin Durant going up against each other is always a treat, considering they’re the last two superstars from the mid 2000s balling it out on a weekly basis. And while their careers can’t really be compared, James knows how lethal Durant is. He doesn’t need to be in GOAT conversations for that.

Durant is one of the greatest, most versatile scorers ever, and has proved that on several teams over the course of his career. On Monday, however, when Durant, now with the Rockets, faced the Lakers, he faltered, putting up just 18 points. Does that mean James took him easily? Absolutely not.

After their 45th matchup (RS +PS), James was told that Durant had admitted the Miami Heat version of him was the toughest to guard. When asked which version of KD he would put up there, the Lakers icon said it is every version.

“Every version,” he answered. “He just gets better and better and better. Honestly, him at Golden State was super dynamic, he could just put multiple bodies in front of him because of the threat of playing Steph. So, that was super dynamic.”

“And also, his time in Brooklyn too. When Kyrie and James were out there, he could [do the same]…”

“And also, we had our battles in the finals too. Even when he was young, him and Russ and James, he was, he’s never not been great at basketball. So every version,” James added.

James covered it all when he said Durant has just always been great. Of course, the only titles he won were with Stephen Curry’s Golden State Warriors, but even the OKC Thunder, Brooklyn Nets, and Phoenix Suns versions of the Slim Reaper were deadly.

To put into context just how good Durant’s numbers have been, his worst ever scoring season in the league was his rookie campaign with Seattle when he put up 20.8 ppg. His best? With the OKC Thunder when he won the MVP in 2014. He averaged 32.0 ppg.

Now 37, some would say Durant is slowing down. But he’s still averaging 26 points a game, and is the most important piece in the Rockets’ bid for a championship.

About the author

Somin Bhattacharjee

Somin Bhattacharjee

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Basketball Editor Somin Bhattacharjee first discovered the game during the 2014 FIBA World Cup. Not long after, he turned to the NBA and found himself drawn to the Golden State Warriors — right at the start of Stephen Curry’s rise. Over time, the admiration turned into full-blown support for the team, one that continues even as the Curry era approaches its twilight. A true hoophead, Somin also follows EuroLeague basketball closely and enjoys exploring the game beyond the NBA. Though holding a bachelor's degree in marketing, Somin discovered his true calling in writing. Since 2021, he has penned over 3,000 articles for TheSportsRush, covering everything from breaking news to sharp opinion pieces and detailed exclusives. He thrives on writing about in-game moments and the reactions that make basketball a uniquely emotional sport. Beyond basketball, Somin plays different sports including soccer and remains a passionate fan of Spanish football giants Real Madrid

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