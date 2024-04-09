Risking a 5th Consecutive Loss, Milwaukee Bucks Update Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Availability vs Celtics

In their latest fixture, the Milwaukee Bucks continued their slide as the New York Knicks trounced them 109-122. This was their fourth straight loss as the concerns around their postseason hopes keep growing. During the loss against the Knicks, Giannis Antetokounmpo put up 28 points, 15 rebounds, and 8 assists. Currently, the dynamic power forward is suffering from a hamstring issue, and before the game against the Knickerbockers, he was listed as “Questionable”.

So what is his status against the league’s best record-holders, the Boston Celtics? As per the latest official injury report, Antetokounmpo is once again “Questionable” due to a left hamstring tendinopathy. Meanwhile, Khris Middleton and Patrick Beverley have been listed as “Probable”. MarJon Beauchamp and Jaylin Galloway continue to be ‘Out’.

The Bucks will need the Greek Freak for their upcoming fixture. In terms of the team’s record without them, the Bucks have 3 wins and 3 losses, per Statmuse. However, lately, his availability hasn’t made much of a difference. The squad is on an inexplicable four-game losing streak and has lost six of their last seven games.

Three of these losses have come against the bottom-ranked teams. The downturn against the struggling squads has raised a lot of eyebrows. Even Shaquille O’Neal has touched upon their lack of effort and focus. There are speculations that they are heading for a first-round exit.

What is ailing the Bucks?

The squad has not been optimum at putting up sustainable efforts through four quarters. While they shine in a quarter, quite frequently, they disappear in the rest. This lack of consistency has especially been prominent ever since head coach Doc Rivers took over from Adrian Griffin. Griffin left the team with a 30-13 record and since his firing, they have 18 losses and just 17 victories.

While the team had defensive concerns under their previous coach, now their offense has also taken a backseat. The frequency of 120+ points in a game has reduced dramatically under coach Rivers. Considering the team’s already vulnerable defense, the losses against bottom feeders in the league have increased.

Therefore, it is not surprising that many critics and fans are writing off the Winsconscin franchise. The duo of Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard are under the radar too. In the modern NBA, such frequent lapses are not spared by the social media world.