Savannah James Acknowledges ‘Going Down the TikTok Rabbit Hole’ Despite Being Aware of Its Downsides

Savannah James’ Everybody’s Crazy Pod with co-host April McDaniel engages viewers directly by urging them to share their vulnerabilities. Recently, Savannah spoke about the dangers of consuming too much content on TikTok and urged her viewers to limit its usage. The discussion was prompted when a caller shared how the conspiracy theory videos on the platform regarding skin-walkers(witches disguising as animals) and aliens controlling the world have wrecked her brain.

Advertisement

The fan also wondered if McDaniel and Mrs. James also spend a lot of time on TikTok.

Savannah confessed that she does use the platform quite frequently like millions of other Americans. However, McDaniel unhesitatingly declared that she doesn’t scroll through TikTok at all. James then revealed that she always urges McDaniel to keep up the practice of staying away from the short video application because she knows how detrimental it can be.

James has spent numerous hours digging through the platform to learn about irrelevant stuff. It is a crucial part of her nightly routine before going to sleep. Then she admitted that like the caller, she has also not been immune to conspiracy videos about skin-walkers and Aliens. Savannah said,

“TikTok is my Nightquil but I also get caught up in the things I am very curious and just to know a lot of unnecessary information about a lot of unnecessary things. So I kind of fall into those rabbit holes too. I’ve definitely watched the skinwalker videos, the alien videos, the mermaid videos.”

Therefore, Savannah is among the millions of users who have seen the dark side of TikTok. But she still can’t resist the app’s allure like many others. It helps us understand how addictive these applications really are.

However, James’ personal TikTok account is also full of her endearing videos with family.

Savannah James posts regularly on TikTok

James has been active on TikTok for a long time. She has shared a bunch of videos of her family. Her 9-year-old daughter Zhuri takes the mantle in most of her videos on the platform, showing off her dance moves based on trends.

Earlier this year, LeBron James also showed up in a TikTok video alongside her daughter and wife. The trio was grooving to the 2015 track Shabba Madda Pot by Dexta Daps. While the mother-daughter was in perfect sync, dad James fumbled his dance moves, giving the video a humorous touch.

Apart from that, Savannah James also did a ‘What’s in the Cup’ challenge with son, Bryce James and Zhuri. In the fun challenge, the trio had to smell the cups which were hidden under a sheet, and identify what they contained.

Thus, the 38-year-old’s personal TikTok account is full of entertaining bits. Apart from consuming the conspiracy videos, she rejoices replicating the current trends on the platform.