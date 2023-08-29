50 Days After ‘Proudly’ Sharing Anthony Edwards’ $260,000,000 Contract, Shaquille O’Neal Digs Up ‘Insane’ Dunk From Georgia Days: “Always Had That Dog in Him!”

Anthony Edwards was a certified star by the second season of his professional career. Despite that, Edwards improved tremendously during this past 2022-2023 campaign. Recording career-highs in all major stats – 24.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.4 assists, ‘Ant’ managed to receive his first-ever All-Star nod. Further, helping the Minnesota Timberwolves clinch the eighth seed in the Western Conference, Edwards led the franchise to their first back-to-back postseason appearances in almost two decades. The 6-foot-4 Forward has been lighting it up on the international stage too, representing Team USA ever since the Wolves’ recent playoff loss. 50 days after acknowledging, and hyping the youngster for signing a $260,000,000 contract extension, Shaquille O’Neal decided to share a highlight reel from Edwards’ college days.

The 2023 Free Agency witnessed several players signing lucrative contracts. Anthony Edwards joined LaMelo Ball, Desmond Bane, and Tyrese Haliburton as the fourth player to sign a rookie max contract extension. The Timberwolves displayed confidence in their Shooting Guard and rewarded him with a hefty five-year, $260 million deal. Shaquille O’Neal was among the many personalities who approved the Wolves’ decision. In fact, the TNT analyst even shared the video of the contract signing on his Instagram Stories.

Shaquille O’Neal shares Ant’s college highlight reel

Even before becoming the top pick of the 2020 NBA Draft, Anthony Edwards was already a household name due to his dominance at the college basketball circuit. Representing the Georgia Bulldogs, Edwards was a menace. Averaging 19.1 points and 5.2 rebounds in his lone season playing for the University of Georgia, Edwards also has one of the nastiest college highlight reels.

Shaquille O’Neal shared one of the many electrifying highlight reels of Edwards. As seen in NBA Celeb Updates’s tweet, Shaq shared @marchmadnessmbb’s Instagram post on his story.

As seen in the embed above, the copy reads “Ant’s always had that dog in him”. Further, the reel started with one of the best dunks in modern college basketball history. During the first half of the 22nd February 2020 contest against Vanderbilt, the athletic Guard leaped as high as he could to put the Commodores’ Braelee Albert on a poster.

After having dominated the high school and college basketball circuit, Ant made his presence felt at the NBA level as well. Now, the 22-year-old is trying his best to leave his mark on the international level by leading his nation at the FIBA World Cup.

Shaq has been comparing Anthony Edwards to Michael Jordan

Anthony Edwards’ recent performance with Team USA has been receiving praise from several distinguished personalities in the basketball world. Sitting among them, Shaquille O’Neal has even been comparing Edwards to Michael Jordan.

The comparisons first started when a clip drew similarities between the two guards’ styles of play. Since then, fans have even claimed that Ant was MJ’s long-lost son. More recently, as Team USA kickstarted their World Cup campaign with a win, Shaq shared a post on his story, dubbing Edwards as the “Michael Jordan of our generation”.