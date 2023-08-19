“Scoping Tickets For Hundreds Of Dollars”: 25 Y/o Lonzo Ball ‘Confides’ In Trae Young Over How Hectic His Senior Year Of HS Was

Jan 13, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Injured Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball sits on the bench during the first half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Before his recent struggles with injury, Lonzo Ball was one of the highest-rated prospects in NBA history. He became a phenom in high school alongside his brothers LiAngelo and LaMelo, taking over Chino Hills. In fact, as he revealed on Trae Young’s podcast From The Point, he and his brothers were so popular that fans were willing to pay hundreds of dollars to watch them play.

Advertisement

The past few years have been difficult for Lonzo. The injuries to his knee have really taken a toll and have even affected his day-to-day activities. So much so, that he was unable to walk up a flight of stairs. This coupled with the multiple surgeries he’s had recently has made the prospect of his NBA return hard to determine.

Lonzo Ball dives into just how insanely popular he and his brothers were in high school

Coming out of high school, Lonzo Ball was one of the most highly-rated prospects in recent memory. By seventh grade, he felt he was NBA bound, given his physical frame and sharpened skills. He was so good, he would play point guard on offense and center on defense. And, by the time he reached 11th grade, the NBA was a serious option.

Advertisement

There was a ton of hype surrounding him, especially when he made the move to Chino Hills. Teaming up with his brothers LiAngelo and LaMelo, fans across the country were dying to watch them play. It even got to the point where people were willing to pay hundreds of dollars just to get a glimpse of them in action.

The 2016-2017 Chino Hills team was exceptional. Apart from the Ball brothers, the school also had future NBA star Onyeka Okungwu on the roster. With Lonzo averaging 24 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists per game, they went 35-0 that season, making them one of the greatest high school teams in the history of basketball.

“My senior year was like a movie. I mean my other brother came, Melo. That was a lot of fun, we had to move arenas to go to bigger places just because everything was sold out. People were like scoping tickets for like hundreds of dollars to go see high school kids. It was pretty wild.”

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/CwGsjrLs7dB/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

In high school, Lonzo truly was a generational talent. Hopefully, he can recover and get past his current injury concerns, and go on to become the generational superstar we know he can be.

Advertisement

Lonzo has been moving around the league, playing for the Lakers, Pelicans, and Bulls

In 2017, the Los Angeles Lakers believing in the hype of Lonzo Ball drafted him third overall in the NBA Draft. Magic Johnson was convinced of his ability and even traded D’Angelo Russell in order to accommodate him. Unfortunately, injuries have held Ball back from reaching his true potential.

After two seasons with the Purple and Gold, Lonzo was traded away to the New Orleans Pelicans and after two seasons with the Pels, he now finds himself with the Chicago Bulls.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BleacherReport/status/1672110864105893893?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

It’s been a tough few years for Ball, who will be making his comeback next season. If all goes well, he should be able to have a long and prosperous career.